Tree permits now available for Payette National Forest

For many Idahoans, harvesting the family Christmas tree from a nearby national forest is a time-honored tradition that spans generations. And while it requires some extra work, cutting down your own tree is significantly more economical than buying one from a farm.

All you need is a US Forest Service permit.

Starting today, tree permits for the Payette National Forest are available for purchase online. Permits can also be obtained in person at Forest Service offices beginning on Monday. The price for a permit is just $10 with an additional $2.50 service fee for those who wish to purchase theirs online.

Scripps National

Each permit is for one tree and a single family is limited to three permits total. Once you've obtained the permit, forest service officials will tell you where to harvest the tree. They can also provide useful tips on how to find the best Christmas tree in the wild.

Here are some of the USFS' official recommendations for harvesting a tree:

Where to Cut Your Tree

Do not cut trees within wilderness areas, timber sales, and areas that have been planted with new trees.



Do not cut trees within sight of highways, campgrounds or other recreation sites, private lands, and administrative sites.



The permit is only valid on the Payette National Forest. Know where you are. Taking trees from private or state lands that are within National Forest boundaries is not allowed.



Roads are usually slippery and not plowed. Conventional two-wheel drive vehicles will not be able to drive most roads.



See the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM), which highlights the routes on the Forest where wheeled-motor vehicles are allowed to travel. The MVUM is available here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/payette/maps-pubs.

Selecting Your Tree

Each forest has limitations on the size of the tree you can cut and the species of trees that are permitted. See below to help you measure and choose a tree that meets your permit's guidelines.



Tree height maximum is 12 feet.



Take the whole tree. Do not remove the top of the tree; cut down the entire tree.



Cut your tree off below the lowest live limb and within six inches of the ground surface (not the snow surface).

Anna Bizon Generic image of a tree

How to Plan Your Trip

Before you leave home, be sure to measure the space where you plan to place the tree in your home (height and width), and measure the space in your vehicle where you will be transporting the tree.



Cell service may be spotty or unavailable. Be sure someone knows where you are and when to expect you back.



Check the latest weather conditions, forest warnings and road closures before you leave on your trip. Bring plenty of food and water with you as well as an overnight survival kit in case you become stranded. Start your day early. Be sure to find your tree and leave the woods before dark. Dress warmly and take extra dry clothes. Expect winter weather, including cold temperatures, snow and winds. Bring a map with you. Don’t rely on GPS because it may not be up-to-date with forest service roads.



Be prepared for the possibility of a long hike or snowmobile ride while searching for the perfect tree.



Roads may not be plowed. Carry tire chains, shovel(s) and a tow chain. Be sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas. Bring a spare key and give it to someone else in your party. Don’t get locked out of your car! Park in areas so that traffic can get by safely, and do not block gates.



According to Idaho state law, any vehicle carrying a load that extends more than 4 feet past the tailgate, must display a red or florescent orange flag tied on the end of the load to caution other drivers.

Helpful Cutting Tips