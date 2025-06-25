Treasure Valley gas prices: Where to find the cheapest fuel in your city

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — As gas prices continue to fluctuate across the Treasure Valley, drivers looking to save at the pump have several options depending on their location, according to data from GasBuddy.com.

Drivers will find the lowest price in all of the Treasure Valley in Emmett at By-Rite at Washington Avenue and 6th Street, where gas is selling for $3.09 per gallon.

Nampa offers the second-lowest prices in the area, with Marathon on Lake Shore Drive charging $3.15 per gallon.

Walmart locations also offer competitive pricing across the region. All Boise Walmart stations are charging $3.17 per gallon, while Meridian Walmart locations are priced at $3.18. The Caldwell Walmart on Cleveland Boulevard has gas available for $3.19.

For residents in other Treasure Valley communities:



Garden City: Sinclair at State Street and Horseshoe Bend Highway — $3.32



Eagle: Chevron at Horseshoe Bend and Beacon Light Roads — $3.29



Kuna: Phillips at Deer Flat and Kuna-Meridian Roads — $3.29



Star: Maverick at State Street and Star Road — $3.39

Prices are subject to change, and drivers can check the most up-to-date information on GasBuddy.com.