Treasure Valley expecting near record breaking heat this week

Idaho News 6
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jul 07, 2024

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — The Treasure Valley is expecting to see near record breaking heat this week. BLM (Bureau of Land Management) posted to their Facebook, fire potential impacts for this upcoming week.

FIRE POTENTIAL IMPACTS
With the heat coming through, the potential for fires to spread across the Treasure Valley gets greater. Any fire sparked has potential to grow rapidly. Help firefighters by preventing human caused wildfires.

  • Avoid target shooting.

  • Never leave your camp fire unattended. Make sure it is cold to the touch before you leave it.

  • Avoid driving or parking on tall dry grass and stay on trail.

  • Avoid mowing and equipment use during the heat of the day.

Report any smoke or suspicious activity right away.

