TRAFFIC ALERT: E. McMillan Road closure starting on Monday

MERIDIAN, Idaho — E. McMillan Road will be closed to traffic between N. Timberline Way and N. Larkwood Place starting Monday, September 9th, at 7 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted while workers complete a subdivision's water tie-in, according to the City of Meridian.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes until work is complete. Detour signs are in place to alert motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists during the road closure. Use Ustick Road and E. Chinden Boulevard as alternate routes.

Sidewalks will not be impacted during this project.

The road is anticipated to reopen on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 5 p.m.