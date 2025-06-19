Today In Your Neighborhood: World Refugee Day & Dairy Days Ice Cream Social

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

WORLD REFUGEE DAY The Idaho Office for Refugees celebrating World Refugee Day a day early at the new West Bench Boise Farmers Market! They say all are welcome and there will be food, games, and music from 5 to 9 p.m. Meal vouchers are also available for newcomers to the U.S.



SAWTOOTH VALLEY GATHERING The Sawtooth Valley Gathering kicks off today celebrating 10 years of the event. It's a 4-day music festival and campout in Stanley and $4 from every ticket sold is split among local charities. Live performances start at 5 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.



DAIRY DAYS ICE CREAM SOCIAL And of course, Meridian Dairy Days is well underway and you can join us tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. for an ice cream social. And that's not all, at 4:30 you can pick your favorite cow courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce and then live music from Half-Fast Hillbillies from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. It's all going down at Storey Park.



