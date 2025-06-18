Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Wildfire Risk Seminar in Boise & Stampede for the Cure Night

TIYN: A wildfire risk seminar from Boise Metro Chamber, Wild with Corbin Maxey at The Village, and Stampede for the Cure Night at the Snake River Stampede.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • WILDFIRE RISK SEMINAR

    • As we gear into wildfire season it's important to learn from years past.
    • This morning, Boise Metro Chamber hosting a wildfire risk seminar focusing on the lessons learned from last year's wildfires in California.
    • That's from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

  • WILD WITH CORBIN MAXEY

    • Nationally recognized animal expert Corbin Maxey back at the Fountain Square at The Village at Meridian for another interactive stage show featuring animals from all around the world.
    • Tonight's show features his usual cast of critters plus a sloth, a fennec fox, a skunk, and a dwarf crocodile.
    • That's from 6 to 7 p.m.

  • STAMPEDE FOR THE CURE NIGHT

    • And another night of rodeo in Nampa at the the Snake River Stampede.
    • If you're coming tonight, toss on some pink to support their fight against breast cancer with Stampede for the Cure Night.
    • The concert will be Billy Dean and doors open at 5:30 p.m.
