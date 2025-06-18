Today In Your Neighborhood: Wildfire Risk Seminar in Boise & Stampede for the Cure Night

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

WILDFIRE RISK SEMINAR As we gear into wildfire season it's important to learn from years past. This morning, Boise Metro Chamber hosting a wildfire risk seminar focusing on the lessons learned from last year's wildfires in California. That's from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.



WILD WITH CORBIN MAXEY Nationally recognized animal expert Corbin Maxey back at the Fountain Square at The Village at Meridian for another interactive stage show featuring animals from all around the world. Tonight's show features his usual cast of critters plus a sloth, a fennec fox, a skunk, and a dwarf crocodile. That's from 6 to 7 p.m.



STAMPEDE FOR THE CURE NIGHT And another night of rodeo in Nampa at the the Snake River Stampede. If you're coming tonight, toss on some pink to support their fight against breast cancer with Stampede for the Cure Night. The concert will be Billy Dean and doors open at 5:30 p.m.



