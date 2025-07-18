Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: 'Wicked' at Julia Davis & 208 Tattoo Festival

TIYN: The Hispanic Scholarship Golf Tournament in Wilder, 'Wicked' at Julia Davis Park, and the 208 Tattoo Festival at Expo Idaho
Today In Your Neighborhood: 'Wicked' at Julia Davis & 208 Tattoo Festival
Posted

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • ANNUAL HISPANIC SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT

    • Over in Wilder, it's the 39th Annual Hispanic Scholarship Golf Tournament.
    • The yearly event raises critical funds supporting first generation and low income students pursuing higher education throughout Idaho.
    • That'll be at River Bend Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

  • 'WICKED' AT JULIA DAVIS

    • At Julia Davis Park in Boise, you can defy gravity at a showing of 'Wicked'!
    • Part of the City of Boise's Movies Under the Stars series, it's free to attend and no tickets are required.
    • They recommend bringing chairs and a blanket with the showing set to start at dusk.

  • 208 TATTOO FESTIVAL

    • And starting today, the 208 Tattoo Festival is underway at Expo Idaho.
    • From noon to 10 p.m. today, it's Idaho's largest tattoo fest where you can get some ink yourself or even just admire and appreciate the work of featured artists.
    • It's going on all weekend long and tickets are available online and at the door.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights