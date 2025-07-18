Today In Your Neighborhood: 'Wicked' at Julia Davis & 208 Tattoo Festival

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
ANNUAL HISPANIC SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT
- Over in Wilder, it's the 39th Annual Hispanic Scholarship Golf Tournament.
- The yearly event raises critical funds supporting first generation and low income students pursuing higher education throughout Idaho.
- That'll be at River Bend Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
'WICKED' AT JULIA DAVIS
- At Julia Davis Park in Boise, you can defy gravity at a showing of 'Wicked'!
- Part of the City of Boise's Movies Under the Stars series, it's free to attend and no tickets are required.
- They recommend bringing chairs and a blanket with the showing set to start at dusk.
208 TATTOO FESTIVAL
- And starting today, the 208 Tattoo Festival is underway at Expo Idaho.
- From noon to 10 p.m. today, it's Idaho's largest tattoo fest where you can get some ink yourself or even just admire and appreciate the work of featured artists.
- It's going on all weekend long and tickets are available online and at the door.