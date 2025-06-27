Today In Your Neighborhood: Viva Nampa Fest and Lilo & Stitch at Orah Brandt Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
VIVA NAMPA FESTIVAL
- The 208 Night Market in collaboration with the Downtown Nampa Association hosting the annual Viva Nampa Festival.
- It's celebrating Latino and Hispanic culture with live music, performances, and great local food and drinks.
- That's at Lloyd Square Park from 6 to 9 p.m.
GRIDIRON DREAMS FOOTBALL CAMP
- Many are already getting ready for the football season with Gridiron Dreams Football Camp back for their 16th consecutive summer.
- The two day event coached by Boise State football legends and current stars including Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Bronco quarterback "Mad Dog" Maddux Madsen.
ORIGINAL LILO & STITCH AT ORAH BRANDT
- And at Orah Brandt Park you can enjoy a showing of the original Lilo & Stitch on a big inflatable movie screen!
- Just bring a blanket and your family and friends with food trucks and the splash pad all available to patrons.
- The movie will start at dusk.