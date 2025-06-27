Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Viva Nampa Fest and Lilo & Stitch at Orah Brandt Park

TIYN: Viva Nampa Festival, Gridiron Dreams Football Camp hosted by BSU legends, and a showing of the original Lilo &amp; Stitch at Orah Brandt Park.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • VIVA NAMPA FESTIVAL

    • The 208 Night Market in collaboration with the Downtown Nampa Association hosting the annual Viva Nampa Festival.
    • It's celebrating Latino and Hispanic culture with live music, performances, and great local food and drinks.
    • That's at Lloyd Square Park from 6 to 9 p.m.

  • GRIDIRON DREAMS FOOTBALL CAMP

    • Many are already getting ready for the football season with Gridiron Dreams Football Camp back for their 16th consecutive summer.
    • The two day event coached by Boise State football legends and current stars including Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Bronco quarterback "Mad Dog" Maddux Madsen.

  • ORIGINAL LILO & STITCH AT ORAH BRANDT

    • And at Orah Brandt Park you can enjoy a showing of the original Lilo & Stitch on a big inflatable movie screen!
    • Just bring a blanket and your family and friends with food trucks and the splash pad all available to patrons.
    • The movie will start at dusk.
