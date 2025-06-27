Today In Your Neighborhood: Viva Nampa Fest and Lilo & Stitch at Orah Brandt Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

VIVA NAMPA FESTIVAL The 208 Night Market in collaboration with the Downtown Nampa Association hosting the annual Viva Nampa Festival. It's celebrating Latino and Hispanic culture with live music, performances, and great local food and drinks. That's at Lloyd Square Park from 6 to 9 p.m.



GRIDIRON DREAMS FOOTBALL CAMP Many are already getting ready for the football season with Gridiron Dreams Football Camp back for their 16th consecutive summer. The two day event coached by Boise State football legends and current stars including Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Bronco quarterback "Mad Dog" Maddux Madsen.



ORIGINAL LILO & STITCH AT ORAH BRANDT And at Orah Brandt Park you can enjoy a showing of the original Lilo & Stitch on a big inflatable movie screen! Just bring a blanket and your family and friends with food trucks and the splash pad all available to patrons. The movie will start at dusk.



