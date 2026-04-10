Today In Your Neighborhood: Vintage Market Days at Expo Idaho & Baldy Bluebird Music Fest tickets go on sale

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

VINTAGE MARKET DAYS Vintage Market Days is underway at Expo Idaho! The three day event is a curated market experience featuring vintage goods, original works, handmade items, and family friendly activities. That's going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow. Tickets are available online now and kids under 12 get in for free.



DISCOVERY CENTER ADULT NIGHT The Discovery Center of Idaho hosting a 21+ adult night this evening. Promised to be a night of science, dinosaurs and grown up fun, 'Jurassic Night' will feature trivia and a spelling bee for prizes, as well as local food and drinks. Going on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight. Tickets are available online with a portion of all sales going to STEM and art programming.



BALDY BLUEBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS And tickets for the Baldy Bluebird Music Festival are officially on sale! Sun Valley's two night outdoor music festival will feature headliners 'Brothers Osborne' and 'Chase Rice' this year alongside a standout lineup of rising and regional talent. Tickets went live at 10 a.m.



