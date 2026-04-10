Today In Your Neighborhood: Vintage Market Days at Expo Idaho & Baldy Bluebird Music Fest tickets go on sale

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
VINTAGE MARKET DAYS
- Vintage Market Days is underway at Expo Idaho!
- The three day event is a curated market experience featuring vintage goods, original works, handmade items, and family friendly activities.
- That's going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.
- Tickets are available online now and kids under 12 get in for free.
DISCOVERY CENTER ADULT NIGHT
- The Discovery Center of Idaho hosting a 21+ adult night this evening.
- Promised to be a night of science, dinosaurs and grown up fun, 'Jurassic Night' will feature trivia and a spelling bee for prizes, as well as local food and drinks.
- Going on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight.
- Tickets are available online with a portion of all sales going to STEM and art programming.
BALDY BLUEBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
- And tickets for the Baldy Bluebird Music Festival are officially on sale!
- Sun Valley's two night outdoor music festival will feature headliners 'Brothers Osborne' and 'Chase Rice' this year alongside a standout lineup of rising and regional talent.
- Tickets went live at 10 a.m.