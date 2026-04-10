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Today In Your Neighborhood: Vintage Market Days at Expo Idaho & Baldy Bluebird Music Fest tickets go on sale

TIYN: Vintage Market Days is underway at Expo Idaho, Discovery Center of Idaho hosting a 21+ adult night, and tickets for Sun Valley's Baldy Bluebird Music Festival go on sale
Today In Your Neighborhood: Vintage Market Days at Expo Idaho & Baldy Bluebird Music Fest tickets go on sale
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TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • VINTAGE MARKET DAYS

    • Vintage Market Days is underway at Expo Idaho!
    • The three day event is a curated market experience featuring vintage goods, original works, handmade items, and family friendly activities.
    • That's going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.
    • Tickets are available online now and kids under 12 get in for free.

  • DISCOVERY CENTER ADULT NIGHT

    • The Discovery Center of Idaho hosting a 21+ adult night this evening.
    • Promised to be a night of science, dinosaurs and grown up fun, 'Jurassic Night' will feature trivia and a spelling bee for prizes, as well as local food and drinks.
    • Going on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight.
    • Tickets are available online with a portion of all sales going to STEM and art programming.

  • BALDY BLUEBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS

    • And tickets for the Baldy Bluebird Music Festival are officially on sale!
    • Sun Valley's two night outdoor music festival will feature headliners 'Brothers Osborne' and 'Chase Rice' this year alongside a standout lineup of rising and regional talent.
    • Tickets went live at 10 a.m.
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