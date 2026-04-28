Today In Your Neighborhood: Victory Rd. closure & Construction Combine in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
VICTORY RD. CLOSURE
- A heads up to Meridian drivers, Victory Rd. is closed between Ten Mile and Linder for work related to new development.
- The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on May 4th.
- In the meantime, commuters should use Amity as a detour.
- For any questions about the roadwork, contact Schmidt Construction.
CONSTRUCTION COMBINE
- Meridian city leaders are holding the 5th annual Construction Combine.
- It's a free, two-day training and recruiting event providing students with the opportunity to learn basic skills from different trades in the construction industry.
- That's today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot on S. Progress Ave.
CHICK-FIL-A NIGHT
- And come out and support Silver Trail Elementary at Chick-Fil-A tonight!
- This evening, Silver Trail staff will be at the Chick-Fil-A on S. Innovation Ln. helping serve up food with a portion of sales going right back into the school.
- That's from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening.