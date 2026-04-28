Today In Your Neighborhood: Victory Rd. closure & Construction Combine in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

VICTORY RD. CLOSURE A heads up to Meridian drivers, Victory Rd. is closed between Ten Mile and Linder for work related to new development. The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on May 4th. In the meantime, commuters should use Amity as a detour. For any questions about the roadwork, contact Schmidt Construction.



CONSTRUCTION COMBINE Meridian city leaders are holding the 5th annual Construction Combine. It's a free, two-day training and recruiting event providing students with the opportunity to learn basic skills from different trades in the construction industry. That's today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot on S. Progress Ave.



CHICK-FIL-A NIGHT And come out and support Silver Trail Elementary at Chick-Fil-A tonight! This evening, Silver Trail staff will be at the Chick-Fil-A on S. Innovation Ln. helping serve up food with a portion of sales going right back into the school. That's from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening.

