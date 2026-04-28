Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Victory Rd. closure & Construction Combine in Meridian

TIYN: Victory Rd. closure between Ten Mile and Linder, City leaders hosting the Construction Combine in Meridian, and Chick-Fil-A Night supporting Silver Trail Elementary School
Today In Your Neighborhood: Victory Rd. closure & Construction Combine in Meridian
Posted

MERIDIAN, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • VICTORY RD. CLOSURE

    • A heads up to Meridian drivers, Victory Rd. is closed between Ten Mile and Linder for work related to new development.
    • The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on May 4th.
    • In the meantime, commuters should use Amity as a detour.
    • For any questions about the roadwork, contact Schmidt Construction.

  • CONSTRUCTION COMBINE

    • Meridian city leaders are holding the 5th annual Construction Combine.
    • It's a free, two-day training and recruiting event providing students with the opportunity to learn basic skills from different trades in the construction industry.
    • That's today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot on S. Progress Ave.

  • CHICK-FIL-A NIGHT

    • And come out and support Silver Trail Elementary at Chick-Fil-A tonight!
    • This evening, Silver Trail staff will be at the Chick-Fil-A on S. Innovation Ln. helping serve up food with a portion of sales going right back into the school.
    • That's from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights