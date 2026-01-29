Today In Your Neighborhood: Turkey Town Hall in Boise & Idaho Sled Dog Challenge begins

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

TURKEY TOWN HALL A town hall to literally talk turkey about Boise's North End. As we've reported, turkeys have become a somewhat contentious issue along Harrison Blvd. with a flock of wild turkeys making themselves right at home. They've been spotted stopping traffic, blocking bike paths, roaming through yards, and some residents even reported the turkeys charging at them. That town hall tonight is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Boise City Hall.



IDAHO SLED DOG CHALLENGE BEGINS In Valley County, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge kicks off today! Mushers, dogs, and sleds will compete in the two-day, 52-mile sprint race, today and tomorrow. It all kicks off at the 'North Shore Lodge' at Warm Lake. It's the only local sled dog race you'll see this year after organizers were forced to cancel their longer 100 and 300-mile races.



IDAHO JOB & CAREER FAIR The Idaho Job and Career Fair in Meridian today. Job seekers are invited to connect with more than 30 hiring employers offering a wide range of full time and part time career opportunities. Just bring your resume and dress professionally. That's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Courtyard by Marriott on Eagle Rd.

