Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Turkey Town Hall in Boise & Idaho Sled Dog Challenge begins

TIYN: A town hall about the North End turkey problem in Boise, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge begins, and the Idaho Job &amp; Career Fair in Meridian
Today In Your Neighborhood: Turkey Town Hall in Boise & Idaho Sled Dog Challenge begins
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • TURKEY TOWN HALL

    • A town hall to literally talk turkey about Boise's North End.
    • As we've reported, turkeys have become a somewhat contentious issue along Harrison Blvd. with a flock of wild turkeys making themselves right at home.
    • They've been spotted stopping traffic, blocking bike paths, roaming through yards, and some residents even reported the turkeys charging at them.
    • That town hall tonight is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Boise City Hall.

  • IDAHO SLED DOG CHALLENGE BEGINS

    • In Valley County, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge kicks off today!
    • Mushers, dogs, and sleds will compete in the two-day, 52-mile sprint race, today and tomorrow.
    • It all kicks off at the 'North Shore Lodge' at Warm Lake.
    • It's the only local sled dog race you'll see this year after organizers were forced to cancel their longer 100 and 300-mile races.

  • IDAHO JOB & CAREER FAIR

    • The Idaho Job and Career Fair in Meridian today.
    • Job seekers are invited to connect with more than 30 hiring employers offering a wide range of full time and part time career opportunities.
    • Just bring your resume and dress professionally.
    • That's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Courtyard by Marriott on Eagle Rd.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights