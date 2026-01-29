Today In Your Neighborhood: Turkey Town Hall in Boise & Idaho Sled Dog Challenge begins

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
TURKEY TOWN HALL
- A town hall to literally talk turkey about Boise's North End.
- As we've reported, turkeys have become a somewhat contentious issue along Harrison Blvd. with a flock of wild turkeys making themselves right at home.
- They've been spotted stopping traffic, blocking bike paths, roaming through yards, and some residents even reported the turkeys charging at them.
- That town hall tonight is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Boise City Hall.
IDAHO SLED DOG CHALLENGE BEGINS
- In Valley County, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge kicks off today!
- Mushers, dogs, and sleds will compete in the two-day, 52-mile sprint race, today and tomorrow.
- It all kicks off at the 'North Shore Lodge' at Warm Lake.
- It's the only local sled dog race you'll see this year after organizers were forced to cancel their longer 100 and 300-mile races.
IDAHO JOB & CAREER FAIR
- The Idaho Job and Career Fair in Meridian today.
- Job seekers are invited to connect with more than 30 hiring employers offering a wide range of full time and part time career opportunities.
- Just bring your resume and dress professionally.
- That's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Courtyard by Marriott on Eagle Rd.