Today In Your Neighborhood: Trans rights sit-in at the Capitol & Idaho Horse Expo kicks off in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
TRANS RIGHTS SIT-IN
- Advocates for trans rights will be at the Idaho Capitol today for another sit-in protest.
- As we reported, at least nine were detained at the last protest just days ago.
- Advocates demanded a conversation with Governor Little over legislation targeting the trans community.
- Organizers are calling on attendees to enter the restroom that does not align with your identity and stay.
- That's from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
IDAHO HORSE EXPO
- The Idaho Horse Expo kicks off today bringing together the equine community at the Ford Idaho Center for 3-days.
- It'll feature demonstrations, seminars, local businesses and trainers who can teach people about horses.
- It's one of the largest equestrian expos in the region!
- Gates open for admission at 7:30 a.m. and you can get tickets online now.
BSU BEACH VOLLEYBALL FOR MENTAL HEALTH
- And Boise State's beach volleyball team is using their games today and tomorrow to advocate for mental health awareness.
- The Boise State Beach Classic begins today and Boise State will begin play at 1 p.m. taking on the Oregon Ducks before concluding the day with a dual against Santa Clara at 5 p.m.
- The event is free to attend and you can park for free at Lincoln Garage.