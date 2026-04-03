Today In Your Neighborhood: Trans rights sit-in at the Capitol & Idaho Horse Expo kicks off in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

TRANS RIGHTS SIT-IN Advocates for trans rights will be at the Idaho Capitol today for another sit-in protest. As we reported, at least nine were detained at the last protest just days ago. Advocates demanded a conversation with Governor Little over legislation targeting the trans community. Organizers are calling on attendees to enter the restroom that does not align with your identity and stay. That's from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.



IDAHO HORSE EXPO The Idaho Horse Expo kicks off today bringing together the equine community at the Ford Idaho Center for 3-days. It'll feature demonstrations, seminars, local businesses and trainers who can teach people about horses. It's one of the largest equestrian expos in the region! Gates open for admission at 7:30 a.m. and you can get tickets online now.



BSU BEACH VOLLEYBALL FOR MENTAL HEALTH And Boise State's beach volleyball team is using their games today and tomorrow to advocate for mental health awareness. The Boise State Beach Classic begins today and Boise State will begin play at 1 p.m. taking on the Oregon Ducks before concluding the day with a dual against Santa Clara at 5 p.m. The event is free to attend and you can park for free at Lincoln Garage.



