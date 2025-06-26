Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Thursday Thunder & Confluence Market at Hyde Park

TIYN: Thursday Thunder tonight at Boise Spectrum featuring Casio Dreams, the Confluence Market at Hyde Park, and get a free bowl at Everbowl Craft Superfood in Meridian.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • THURSDAY THUNDER

    • It's Thursday Thunder and Boise Spectrum is the place to be!
    • Tonight features Casio Dreams, a local 80s tribute band and it's set to be an electrifying sonic spectacle.
    • That's 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and if you go, you'll want to get there early, bring your chair, and prepare to dance like no one's watching.

  • CONFLUENCE MARKET AT HYDE PARK

    • In Boise, local artists and community members have come together to host tonight's Confluence Market at Hyde Park.
    • You can expect vendors, live music, flash tattoos, and interactive booths offering things like aura and tarot card readings.
    • That's going on from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight.

  • FREE BOWLS AT EVERBOWL

    • And in Meridian, the first 300 customers will enjoy a free bowl from Everbowl Craft Superfood!
    • That's from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight and they say there's no catch, but they'd love to see a photo of your Everbowl creation on socials and ask that you tag them in the pic.
