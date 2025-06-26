Today In Your Neighborhood: Thursday Thunder & Confluence Market at Hyde Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

THURSDAY THUNDER It's Thursday Thunder and Boise Spectrum is the place to be! Tonight features Casio Dreams, a local 80s tribute band and it's set to be an electrifying sonic spectacle. That's 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and if you go, you'll want to get there early, bring your chair, and prepare to dance like no one's watching.



CONFLUENCE MARKET AT HYDE PARK In Boise, local artists and community members have come together to host tonight's Confluence Market at Hyde Park. You can expect vendors, live music, flash tattoos, and interactive booths offering things like aura and tarot card readings. That's going on from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight.



FREE BOWLS AT EVERBOWL And in Meridian, the first 300 customers will enjoy a free bowl from Everbowl Craft Superfood! That's from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight and they say there's no catch, but they'd love to see a photo of your Everbowl creation on socials and ask that you tag them in the pic.



