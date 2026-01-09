Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: The Ultimate RV Show & Painting with a Twist

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • THE ULTIMATE RV SHOW

    • The Ultimate RV Show is underway at the Ford Idaho Center.
    • You can come check out and shop for over 150 full-staged new and used RVs with special pricing and an exclusive first look at 2026 models.
    • Plus you can enter to win a new RV yourself!
    • That's from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

  • PAINTING WITH A TWIST

    • Something to do tonight, Painting with a Twist hosting another guided paint & sip tonight.
    • They say no art experience is necessary, just select the surface you'd like to paint on and an expert will guide you through the process.
    • Tonight's piece is 'Foothills in Winter' and the class goes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  • TIM ALLEN

    • And this weekend, legendary actor and comedian Tim Allen is coming to downtown Boise.
    • Known for his role as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor on the ABC sitcom 'Home Improvement' and the voice of Buzz Lightyear among others.
    • The show's set to start at 7 p.m. tomorrow at The Morrison Center.
