Today In Your Neighborhood: The Ultimate RV Show & Painting with a Twist

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
THE ULTIMATE RV SHOW
- The Ultimate RV Show is underway at the Ford Idaho Center.
- You can come check out and shop for over 150 full-staged new and used RVs with special pricing and an exclusive first look at 2026 models.
- Plus you can enter to win a new RV yourself!
- That's from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
PAINTING WITH A TWIST
- Something to do tonight, Painting with a Twist hosting another guided paint & sip tonight.
- They say no art experience is necessary, just select the surface you'd like to paint on and an expert will guide you through the process.
- Tonight's piece is 'Foothills in Winter' and the class goes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TIM ALLEN
- And this weekend, legendary actor and comedian Tim Allen is coming to downtown Boise.
- Known for his role as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor on the ABC sitcom 'Home Improvement' and the voice of Buzz Lightyear among others.
- The show's set to start at 7 p.m. tomorrow at The Morrison Center.