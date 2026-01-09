Today In Your Neighborhood: The Ultimate RV Show & Painting with a Twist

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

THE ULTIMATE RV SHOW The Ultimate RV Show is underway at the Ford Idaho Center. You can come check out and shop for over 150 full-staged new and used RVs with special pricing and an exclusive first look at 2026 models. Plus you can enter to win a new RV yourself! That's from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.



PAINTING WITH A TWIST Something to do tonight, Painting with a Twist hosting another guided paint & sip tonight. They say no art experience is necessary, just select the surface you'd like to paint on and an expert will guide you through the process. Tonight's piece is 'Foothills in Winter' and the class goes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.



TIM ALLEN And this weekend, legendary actor and comedian Tim Allen is coming to downtown Boise. Known for his role as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor on the ABC sitcom 'Home Improvement' and the voice of Buzz Lightyear among others. The show's set to start at 7 p.m. tomorrow at The Morrison Center.



