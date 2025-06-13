Today In Your Neighborhood: Summery Market 2025 & Roars and Pours at Zoo Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
SUMMERY MARKET 2025
- This year's Summery Market starts today!
- The summertime sister to the Wintry Market, you'll be able to find handmade and vintage goods.
- It'll be open outside the gazebo at Expo Idaho from 4 to 8 p.m. and the from 9 to 5 p.m. tomorrow.
- If you don't have tickets right now, you'll have to get them at the door for $5 each and kids under 12 get in for free.
ROARS AND POURS AT ZOO BOISE
- Zoo Boise hosting an after hours for adults with Roars and Pours.
- It's one of the zoo's biggest fundraisers with activities ranging from live music to special animal experiences plus alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
- If you're getting a ticket today, that'll cost you $35.
SPARKLIGHT MOVIE NIGHT
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight Settlers Park hosting Sparklight Movie Nights, every other Friday this summer!
- Fun for the whole family on their 30-foot inflatable movie screen.
- Tonight's showing starts at dusk and of course bring a lawn chair, blanket and snacks.
- You can find a list of movies show this summer on the City of Meridian's website.