Today In Your Neighborhood: Summery Market 2025 & Roars and Pours at Zoo Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

SUMMERY MARKET 2025 This year's Summery Market starts today! The summertime sister to the Wintry Market, you'll be able to find handmade and vintage goods. It'll be open outside the gazebo at Expo Idaho from 4 to 8 p.m. and the from 9 to 5 p.m. tomorrow. If you don't have tickets right now, you'll have to get them at the door for $5 each and kids under 12 get in for free.



ROARS AND POURS AT ZOO BOISE Zoo Boise hosting an after hours for adults with Roars and Pours. It's one of the zoo's biggest fundraisers with activities ranging from live music to special animal experiences plus alcoholic beverages available for purchase. If you're getting a ticket today, that'll cost you $35.



SPARKLIGHT MOVIE NIGHT And if you're looking for something to do tonight Settlers Park hosting Sparklight Movie Nights, every other Friday this summer! Fun for the whole family on their 30-foot inflatable movie screen. Tonight's showing starts at dusk and of course bring a lawn chair, blanket and snacks. You can find a list of movies show this summer on the City of Meridian's website.



