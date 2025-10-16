Today In Your Neighborhood: Steps Against Domestic Violence Walk & Free Community Tailgate in Meridian

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

TAKING STEPS AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE As part of domestic violence awareness month, Ada County Victim Services Center hosting its Annual Taking Steps Against Domestic Violence Walk this afternoon. The walk will start on 6th St. at the victim services center and end on the steps of the Ada County Courthouse. The walk is set to start at 1 p.m.



FREE COMMUNITY TAILGATE AT MERIDIAN FOOD BANK From 5 to 7 p.m. this evening, the community is invited to join Meridian Food Bank volunteers at a free community tailgate. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers for free and while there's no charge, donations will be gladly accepted. Every week during the school year, volunteers help pack around 900 weekend bags for students in the West Ada School District, each containing six meals and two snacks, for students who might otherwise go without.



HOW TO THINK ABOUT AMERICA'S 250TH BIRTHDAY LECTURE And at Boise State, part of the Distinguished Lecture Series, American historian Wilfred McClay presents "How to Think About America's 250th Birthday". He will discuss America's imperfect history while also leaving space for forgiveness, focusing on how to balance remembrance with understanding. That event is free and open to the public starting at 7 p.m. in the Student Union building.



