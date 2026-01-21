Today In Your Neighborhood: State of the Judiciary & Idaho Horticulture Expo 2026

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

STATE OF THE JUDICIARY The Annual State of the Judiciary is today. Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan is set to deliver the annual address to legislators today. He'll speak to the senate at 10:50 and then share the same remarks to the house. It'll be streamed through Idaho in Session at IdahoPTV.org



KNOW YOUR GOVERNMENT SERIES Nampa Chamber of Commerce hosting the Know Your Government Series. Nampa Chamber's Government Relations Committee welcoming Nampa's new mayor and council as well as a look ahead at the 2026 legislative session.



IDAHO HORTICULTURE EXPO And this year's Idaho Horticulture Expo starts today! It's Idaho's premiere green industry event. Whether you're a landscaper, arborist, grower or just an enthusiast, this is your chance to connect with the community! They even promise some special rare furry guests. That's at the Boise Centre going on through Friday.



