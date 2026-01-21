Today In Your Neighborhood: State of the Judiciary & Idaho Horticulture Expo 2026

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
STATE OF THE JUDICIARY
- The Annual State of the Judiciary is today.
- Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan is set to deliver the annual address to legislators today.
- He'll speak to the senate at 10:50 and then share the same remarks to the house.
- It'll be streamed through Idaho in Session at IdahoPTV.org
KNOW YOUR GOVERNMENT SERIES
- Nampa Chamber of Commerce hosting the Know Your Government Series.
- Nampa Chamber's Government Relations Committee welcoming Nampa's new mayor and council as well as a look ahead at the 2026 legislative session.
IDAHO HORTICULTURE EXPO
- And this year's Idaho Horticulture Expo starts today!
- It's Idaho's premiere green industry event.
- Whether you're a landscaper, arborist, grower or just an enthusiast, this is your chance to connect with the community!
- They even promise some special rare furry guests.
- That's at the Boise Centre going on through Friday.