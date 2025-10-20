Today In Your Neighborhood: Star/Middleton Fire Levy meeting & Chobani food packing event

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

STAR/MIDDLETON FIRE LEVY MEETING

A meeting for Star residents tonight to learn more about a fire levy that voters will see on their November ballots. The levy calls for a budget increase and with Star's booming population they say the levy is critical to shaping Star's emergency response in the years ahead. That's set for 6 p.m. at the Star-Fire Protection District, Station 51.

CHOBANI FOOD BOXING EVENT

In Twin Falls, a food boxing event today from Chobani. With nearly half of Magic Valley residents living paycheck to paycheck, food insecurity is one of the community's biggest challenges. Part of its annual 'Let's Eat Week', Chobani will host multiple food box packing parties throughout this week starting today. That's from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Chobani Plant on Kimberly Rd.

LEONID & FRIENDS: A TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF CHICAGO

And something to do in Downtown Boise tonight, Leonid & Friends performing tonight at the Egyptian Theatre. The group is dedicated to tributing the music of legendary rock band Chicago and are touring around the country. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show set to start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.

