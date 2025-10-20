Today In Your Neighborhood: Star/Middleton Fire Levy meeting & Chobani food packing event

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
- STAR/MIDDLETON FIRE LEVY MEETING
- A meeting for Star residents tonight to learn more about a fire levy that voters will see on their November ballots.
- The levy calls for a budget increase and with Star's booming population they say the levy is critical to shaping Star's emergency response in the years ahead.
- That's set for 6 p.m. at the Star-Fire Protection District, Station 51.
- CHOBANI FOOD BOXING EVENT
- In Twin Falls, a food boxing event today from Chobani.
- With nearly half of Magic Valley residents living paycheck to paycheck, food insecurity is one of the community's biggest challenges.
- Part of its annual 'Let's Eat Week', Chobani will host multiple food box packing parties throughout this week starting today.
- That's from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Chobani Plant on Kimberly Rd.
- LEONID & FRIENDS: A TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF CHICAGO
- And something to do in Downtown Boise tonight, Leonid & Friends performing tonight at the Egyptian Theatre.
- The group is dedicated to tributing the music of legendary rock band Chicago and are touring around the country.
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show set to start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.