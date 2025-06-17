Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Snake River Stampede & Chinden chip sealing

TIYN: Snake River Stampede kicks off, Chinden Blvd. chip sealing between Glenwood and Eagle Rd, and Earth, Wind and Fire performing at Outlaw Field.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE

    • Giddy up Nampa! The 110th Annual Snake River Stampede kicks off today marking the first schedule change to the event in 75 years!
    • It's a night filled with heart-pounding action and tonight paying special tribute to police officers and first responders.
    • Tickets are on sale now and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

  • CHINDEN BLVD. CHIP SEALING

    • Construction starts on Chinden Blvd. tonight as ITD crews work to repave the roadway between Glenwood and Eagle Rd.
    • Work will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. and drivers should expect one lane closed in each direction, shifting traffic patterns and rough surfaces.
    • The project is expected to be complete on Friday.

  • EARTH, WIND AND FIRE AT OUTLAW FIELD

    • And whether or not you remember the 21st night of September, Earth, Wind and Fire are coming to town regardless!
    • Tonight at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Gardens, the legendary funk band putting on a show.
    • Tickets are on sale now and they're set to perform tonight from 7 to 10 p.m.
