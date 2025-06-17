Today In Your Neighborhood: Snake River Stampede & Chinden chip sealing

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE Giddy up Nampa! The 110th Annual Snake River Stampede kicks off today marking the first schedule change to the event in 75 years! It's a night filled with heart-pounding action and tonight paying special tribute to police officers and first responders. Tickets are on sale now and doors open at 5:30 p.m.



CHINDEN BLVD. CHIP SEALING Construction starts on Chinden Blvd. tonight as ITD crews work to repave the roadway between Glenwood and Eagle Rd. Work will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. and drivers should expect one lane closed in each direction, shifting traffic patterns and rough surfaces. The project is expected to be complete on Friday.



EARTH, WIND AND FIRE AT OUTLAW FIELD And whether or not you remember the 21st night of September, Earth, Wind and Fire are coming to town regardless! Tonight at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Gardens, the legendary funk band putting on a show. Tickets are on sale now and they're set to perform tonight from 7 to 10 p.m.



