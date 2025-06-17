Today In Your Neighborhood: Snake River Stampede & Chinden chip sealing

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE
- Giddy up Nampa! The 110th Annual Snake River Stampede kicks off today marking the first schedule change to the event in 75 years!
- It's a night filled with heart-pounding action and tonight paying special tribute to police officers and first responders.
- Tickets are on sale now and doors open at 5:30 p.m.
CHINDEN BLVD. CHIP SEALING
- Construction starts on Chinden Blvd. tonight as ITD crews work to repave the roadway between Glenwood and Eagle Rd.
- Work will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. and drivers should expect one lane closed in each direction, shifting traffic patterns and rough surfaces.
- The project is expected to be complete on Friday.
EARTH, WIND AND FIRE AT OUTLAW FIELD
- And whether or not you remember the 21st night of September, Earth, Wind and Fire are coming to town regardless!
- Tonight at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Gardens, the legendary funk band putting on a show.
- Tickets are on sale now and they're set to perform tonight from 7 to 10 p.m.