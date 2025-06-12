Today In Your Neighborhood: Sho-Pai Tribes blessing casino land & Food Truck Nights at Orah Brandt

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

SHO-PAI TRIBES BLESSING CASINO LAND The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes will gather to honor their ancestral land where they plan to build their first and only resort and casino. Rooted in tradition and a deep spiritual connection to the land, the ceremony will serve as a moment of gratitude. Shoshone-Paiute tribal leaders will also share how this project marks a significant step forward for the tribes' sovereignty and economic self-reliance.



WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT UPGRADES A ribbon cutting for the City of Nampa's recently completed upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant. As part of a multi-year process, the $200 million project will add up to 11-million gallons-per-day of recycled water into the city's pressurized irrigation system and is one of the largest in the Northwest. That ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. today.



ORAH BRANDT FOOD TRUCK NIGHTS And if you're lookin' for something to do this evening, Nampa Parks and Rec presenting Food Truck Nights at Orah Brandt Park this summer, starting today! There will be a variety of food trucks every Thursday night along with live local music on the second Thursday of the month. That's from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight.



