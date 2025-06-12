Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Sho-Pai Tribes blessing casino land & Food Truck Nights at Orah Brandt

TIYN: The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes gathering to honor the land where their casino will be built, a ribbon cutting for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant in Nampa, and Food Truck Nights at Orah Brandt Park.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • SHO-PAI TRIBES BLESSING CASINO LAND

    • The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes will gather to honor their ancestral land where they plan to build their first and only resort and casino.
    • Rooted in tradition and a deep spiritual connection to the land, the ceremony will serve as a moment of gratitude.
    • Shoshone-Paiute tribal leaders will also share how this project marks a significant step forward for the tribes' sovereignty and economic self-reliance.

  • WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT UPGRADES

    • A ribbon cutting for the City of Nampa's recently completed upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant.
    • As part of a multi-year process, the $200 million project will add up to 11-million gallons-per-day of recycled water into the city's pressurized irrigation system and is one of the largest in the Northwest.
    • That ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. today.

  • ORAH BRANDT FOOD TRUCK NIGHTS

    • And if you're lookin' for something to do this evening, Nampa Parks and Rec presenting Food Truck Nights at Orah Brandt Park this summer, starting today!
    • There will be a variety of food trucks every Thursday night along with live local music on the second Thursday of the month.
    • That's from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight.
