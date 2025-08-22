Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: SH-44 overnight lane closures & Final show in Star Summer Concert Series

TIYN: SH-44 will see overnight lane closures starting tonight as crews work to resurface the road, Boys &amp; Girls Club of Ada County giving away 175+ backpacks to kids, and the final show of the summer in the Star Summer Concert Series
Today In Your Neighborhood: SH-44 overnight lane closures & Final show in Star Summer Concert Series
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • SH-44 OVERNIGHT LANE CLOSURES

    • Starting today, ITD will begin night time lane closures for resurfacing on State Hwy 44 between Linder Rd. and Hwy 55.
    • On weekdays, the work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
    • From 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday
    • And 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday.
    • Drive slow, follow posted signs, and plan ahead.

  • BOYS & GIRLS CLUB BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

    • Over 175 kids and teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County are set to receive new backpacks and increased academic support as they head back to school.
    • This is thanks to Panda cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express.
    • The tutoring they provide is critical here in Idaho where only 68% of 3rd graders are reading at grade level.

  • FINAL STAR SUMMER CONCERT

    • And as summer comes to an end, so is the Star Summer Concert Series.
    • In the backyard of the Star River House, it's the final concert of the summer.
    • Performing tonight is Órale.
    • It's set to start at 7 p.m. just bring your own chair.
