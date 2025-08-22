Today In Your Neighborhood: SH-44 overnight lane closures & Final show in Star Summer Concert Series

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

SH-44 OVERNIGHT LANE CLOSURES Starting today, ITD will begin night time lane closures for resurfacing on State Hwy 44 between Linder Rd. and Hwy 55. On weekdays, the work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. From 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday And 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday. Drive slow, follow posted signs, and plan ahead.



BOYS & GIRLS CLUB BACKPACK GIVEAWAY Over 175 kids and teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County are set to receive new backpacks and increased academic support as they head back to school. This is thanks to Panda cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express. The tutoring they provide is critical here in Idaho where only 68% of 3rd graders are reading at grade level.



FINAL STAR SUMMER CONCERT And as summer comes to an end, so is the Star Summer Concert Series. In the backyard of the Star River House, it's the final concert of the summer. Performing tonight is Órale. It's set to start at 7 p.m. just bring your own chair.



