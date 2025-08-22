Today In Your Neighborhood: SH-44 overnight lane closures & Final show in Star Summer Concert Series

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
SH-44 OVERNIGHT LANE CLOSURES
- Starting today, ITD will begin night time lane closures for resurfacing on State Hwy 44 between Linder Rd. and Hwy 55.
- On weekdays, the work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- From 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday
- And 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday.
- Drive slow, follow posted signs, and plan ahead.
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB BACKPACK GIVEAWAY
- Over 175 kids and teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County are set to receive new backpacks and increased academic support as they head back to school.
- This is thanks to Panda cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express.
- The tutoring they provide is critical here in Idaho where only 68% of 3rd graders are reading at grade level.
FINAL STAR SUMMER CONCERT
- And as summer comes to an end, so is the Star Summer Concert Series.
- In the backyard of the Star River House, it's the final concert of the summer.
- Performing tonight is Órale.
- It's set to start at 7 p.m. just bring your own chair.