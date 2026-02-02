Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Savvy Women and Money & Gov. Little's Enduring Idaho Tour

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • SAVVY WOMEN & MONEY

    • In downtown Boise, the Treasure Valley's most popular financial education conference for women returns to the Boise Centre today.
    • Savvy Women & Money is free to attend with the mission of empowering Idaho women with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions.
    • Free registration is required online and that's from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

  • LUCKY PEAK CONSTRUCTION

    • At Lucky Peak State Park, construction is set to begin on the Discovery Riverbank Improvement Project.
    • The project will control erosion of the bank providing easy access into the waterway including an ADA paddle craft launch.
    • In the meantime, the lower parking lot will be closed and the lower turf area will have limited access.

  • ENDURING IDAHO TOUR

    • And Governor Little is set to highlight his 2026 Enduring Idaho Plan and legislative priorities while visiting a couple cities in the Magic Valley.
    • The governor will visit Idaho Falls and Twin Falls today while touting his budget plan which touches on public education, the agricultural workforce, and rural healthcare.
    • You can find full coverage of the legislature's plans for this year on our website.
