Today In Your Neighborhood: Savvy Women and Money & Gov. Little's Enduring Idaho Tour

SAVVY WOMEN & MONEY In downtown Boise, the Treasure Valley's most popular financial education conference for women returns to the Boise Centre today. Savvy Women & Money is free to attend with the mission of empowering Idaho women with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions. Free registration is required online and that's from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



LUCKY PEAK CONSTRUCTION At Lucky Peak State Park, construction is set to begin on the Discovery Riverbank Improvement Project. The project will control erosion of the bank providing easy access into the waterway including an ADA paddle craft launch. In the meantime, the lower parking lot will be closed and the lower turf area will have limited access.



ENDURING IDAHO TOUR And Governor Little is set to highlight his 2026 Enduring Idaho Plan and legislative priorities while visiting a couple cities in the Magic Valley. The governor will visit Idaho Falls and Twin Falls today while touting his budget plan which touches on public education, the agricultural workforce, and rural healthcare. You can find full coverage of the legislature's plans for this year on our website.

