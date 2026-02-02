Today In Your Neighborhood: Savvy Women and Money & Gov. Little's Enduring Idaho Tour

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
SAVVY WOMEN & MONEY
- In downtown Boise, the Treasure Valley's most popular financial education conference for women returns to the Boise Centre today.
- Savvy Women & Money is free to attend with the mission of empowering Idaho women with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions.
- Free registration is required online and that's from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
LUCKY PEAK CONSTRUCTION
- At Lucky Peak State Park, construction is set to begin on the Discovery Riverbank Improvement Project.
- The project will control erosion of the bank providing easy access into the waterway including an ADA paddle craft launch.
- In the meantime, the lower parking lot will be closed and the lower turf area will have limited access.
ENDURING IDAHO TOUR
- And Governor Little is set to highlight his 2026 Enduring Idaho Plan and legislative priorities while visiting a couple cities in the Magic Valley.
- The governor will visit Idaho Falls and Twin Falls today while touting his budget plan which touches on public education, the agricultural workforce, and rural healthcare.
- You can find full coverage of the legislature's plans for this year on our website.