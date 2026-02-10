Today In Your Neighborhood: Right turn lane closure in Caldwell & Salsa dancing class in Garden City

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

RIGHT TURN CLOSURE IN CALDWELL An update for drivers in Caldwell, the free-running right turn lane from 10th Avenue to the I-84 eastbound on-ramp is closed. Crews are currently working on getting new wiring under the road for a new traffic signal. That closure is in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the 13th.



SALSA DANCING CLASS If you got inspired to get out of your chair and bust a move during this year's halftime show, this could be for you! Boise Salsa every Tuesday hosts salsa dancing classes at The Farm! It's $10 at the door or $8 if you sign-up in advance.



PASTA MAKING CLASS And something a little slower, learn how to make fetuccine pasta at The Village! Mariel Berry of Pronto Pasta will go over recipes for handmade fetuccine with tomato sauce and meatballs. She'll take you through the process and of course at the end of the class, you'll leave with a tasty dish and the knowledge to do it yourself again. That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.



