Today In Your Neighborhood: Right turn lane closure in Caldwell & Salsa dancing class in Garden City

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • RIGHT TURN CLOSURE IN CALDWELL

    • An update for drivers in Caldwell, the free-running right turn lane from 10th Avenue to the I-84 eastbound on-ramp is closed.
    • Crews are currently working on getting new wiring under the road for a new traffic signal.
    • That closure is in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the 13th.

  • SALSA DANCING CLASS

    • If you got inspired to get out of your chair and bust a move during this year's halftime show, this could be for you!
    • Boise Salsa every Tuesday hosts salsa dancing classes at The Farm!
    • It's $10 at the door or $8 if you sign-up in advance.

  • PASTA MAKING CLASS

    • And something a little slower, learn how to make fetuccine pasta at The Village!
    • Mariel Berry of Pronto Pasta will go over recipes for handmade fetuccine with tomato sauce and meatballs.
    • She'll take you through the process and of course at the end of the class, you'll leave with a tasty dish and the knowledge to do it yourself again.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
