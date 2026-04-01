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Today In Your Neighborhood: Pothole Days in Ada County & A free Robie Creek training at Camel's Back

TIYN: Pothole Days is well underway in Ada County, Fleet Feet Meridian hosting a Robie Creek half marathon training at Camel's Back, and the Idaho Steelheads back on the ice at Idaho Central Arena
Today In Your Neighborhood: Pothole Days in Ada County & A free Robie Creek training at Camel's Back
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TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • POTHOLE DAYS

    • Pothole Days are well underway in Ada County.
    • Every spring, ACHD crews hit the streets to tackle potholes across the country and they're asking for your help!
    • If you see a pothole, report it using their ACHD Connect System.
    • Just drop a pin on the map and take a photo if it's safe to do so.

  • ROBIE CREEK HALF-MARATHON TRAINING

    • Attention runners!
    • The Race to Robie Creek Half-Marathon is just weeks away and today, a free session to work on your downhill running skills.
    • Fleet Feet Meridian hosting the workshop at Camel's Back Park today and will teach you the right technique to reduce discomfort and prevent injury.
    • That's at 6 this evening, just bring your favorite shoes, water, and good vibes!

  • IDAHO STEELHEADS AT HOME

    • The Idaho Steelheads are back on the ice tonight taking on the Kansas City Mavericks.
    • The Steelheads are coming off a come-from-behind shootout victory against the South Carolina Stingrays winning 4-3.
    • The Mavericks sit on top of the conference while the Steelheads are number 4 and both teams have clinched playoff berths.
    • Puck is set to drop at 7:10 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.
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