Today In Your Neighborhood: Pothole Days in Ada County & A free Robie Creek training at Camel's Back

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

POTHOLE DAYS Pothole Days are well underway in Ada County. Every spring, ACHD crews hit the streets to tackle potholes across the country and they're asking for your help! If you see a pothole, report it using their ACHD Connect System. Just drop a pin on the map and take a photo if it's safe to do so.



ROBIE CREEK HALF-MARATHON TRAINING Attention runners! The Race to Robie Creek Half-Marathon is just weeks away and today, a free session to work on your downhill running skills. Fleet Feet Meridian hosting the workshop at Camel's Back Park today and will teach you the right technique to reduce discomfort and prevent injury. That's at 6 this evening, just bring your favorite shoes, water, and good vibes!



IDAHO STEELHEADS AT HOME The Idaho Steelheads are back on the ice tonight taking on the Kansas City Mavericks. The Steelheads are coming off a come-from-behind shootout victory against the South Carolina Stingrays winning 4-3. The Mavericks sit on top of the conference while the Steelheads are number 4 and both teams have clinched playoff berths. Puck is set to drop at 7:10 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.



