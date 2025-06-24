Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Post Malone concert & Jazz on the Canyon

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • POST MALONE & JELLY ROLL CONCERT

    • It's one of Boise's biggest concerts of the summer with Post Malone and Jelly Roll coming to Albertsons Stadium tonight.
    • Tickets are still on sale, and if you do go, police are asking that fans enjoy themselves responsibly.
    • If you you're looking to have a libation or two, you'll have to drink in designated areas only.

    • Police promising to enforce open container and underage drinking laws.

  • JAZZ ON THE CANYON

    • South of us, it's Jazz on the Canyon!
    • A night of lively music, dancing, exquisite food over looking the Snake River Canyon with an auction for prizes.
    • Proceeds from the event support multiple education funds for local school programs.
    • And tonight will feature the Crescent Super band and that's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.

  • TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK

    • And closer to home here, you can join in the festivities for Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell.
    • Each week features live music from local and touring artists.
    • And it's held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market, so you can peruse the food and craft vendors while listening to great music.
    • That's every Tuesday night this summer from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
