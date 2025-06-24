Today In Your Neighborhood: Post Malone concert & Jazz on the Canyon

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

POST MALONE & JELLY ROLL CONCERT It's one of Boise's biggest concerts of the summer with Post Malone and Jelly Roll coming to Albertsons Stadium tonight. Tickets are still on sale, and if you do go, police are asking that fans enjoy themselves responsibly. If you you're looking to have a libation or two, you'll have to drink in designated areas only. Police promising to enforce open container and underage drinking laws.

JAZZ ON THE CANYON South of us, it's Jazz on the Canyon! A night of lively music, dancing, exquisite food over looking the Snake River Canyon with an auction for prizes. Proceeds from the event support multiple education funds for local school programs. And tonight will feature the Crescent Super band and that's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.



TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK And closer to home here, you can join in the festivities for Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell. Each week features live music from local and touring artists. And it's held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market, so you can peruse the food and craft vendors while listening to great music. That's every Tuesday night this summer from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



