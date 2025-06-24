Today In Your Neighborhood: Post Malone concert & Jazz on the Canyon

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
POST MALONE & JELLY ROLL CONCERT
- It's one of Boise's biggest concerts of the summer with Post Malone and Jelly Roll coming to Albertsons Stadium tonight.
- Tickets are still on sale, and if you do go, police are asking that fans enjoy themselves responsibly.
- If you you're looking to have a libation or two, you'll have to drink in designated areas only.
Police promising to enforce open container and underage drinking laws.
JAZZ ON THE CANYON
- South of us, it's Jazz on the Canyon!
- A night of lively music, dancing, exquisite food over looking the Snake River Canyon with an auction for prizes.
- Proceeds from the event support multiple education funds for local school programs.
- And tonight will feature the Crescent Super band and that's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.
TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK
- And closer to home here, you can join in the festivities for Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell.
- Each week features live music from local and touring artists.
- And it's held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market, so you can peruse the food and craft vendors while listening to great music.
- That's every Tuesday night this summer from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.