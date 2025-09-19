Today In Your Neighborhood: Parents' Night Out in Star & Park(ing) Day in Downtown Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

PARENTS' NIGHT OUT A night for parents to take an evening off and enjoy themselves in Star. City of Star Recreation hosting Parents' Night Out from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, offering a fun activity-filled night for kids ages 4 to 11. It's $20 per child at the Star Recreation Building next to Star police and fire stations.



PARK(ING) DAY It might be a little trickier to find parking in Downtown Boise today as the city participates in Park(ing) Day. It's a public event across the world that temporarily repurposes curbside parking spaces and converts them into public parks and social spaces to advocate for safer, greener, and more equitable streets for people. That's going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



INDIAN CREEK FESTIVAL And in Caldwell, the 22nd annual Indian Creek Festival officially kicks off for the weekend. Our Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis brought you a preview of the Cardboard Kayak Race earlier this week, and that's slated for tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Today, you can enjoy the classic car show and live music courtesy of Smooth Avenue from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



