Today In Your Neighborhood: Parents' Night Out in Star & Park(ing) Day in Downtown Boise

TIYN: Star Recreation hosting a Parents' Night Out, Park(ing) Day in Downtown Boise, and Indian Creek Festival kicks off in Caldwell
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • PARENTS' NIGHT OUT

    • A night for parents to take an evening off and enjoy themselves in Star.
    • City of Star Recreation hosting Parents' Night Out from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, offering a fun activity-filled night for kids ages 4 to 11.
    • It's $20 per child at the Star Recreation Building next to Star police and fire stations.

  • PARK(ING) DAY

    • It might be a little trickier to find parking in Downtown Boise today as the city participates in Park(ing) Day.
    • It's a public event across the world that temporarily repurposes curbside parking spaces and converts them into public parks and social spaces to advocate for safer, greener, and more equitable streets for people.
    • That's going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

