Today In Your Neighborhood: Overnight I-84 closures in Caldwell & Clock Tower Dedication at Ann Morrison

TIYN: Overnight I-84 closures in Caldwell, the city of Rupert holding a town hall for the community, and a clock tower dedication at Ann Morrison Park
These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • OVERNIGHT I-84 CLOSURES IN CALDWELL

    • A heads up to drivers in Caldwell, I-84 is set to close overnight tonight and tomorrow night between Centennial Way and Franklin Rd. interchanges.
    • Crews are working to install new overhead signs.
    • The closures will be in place from midnight to 5 a.m. each night.

  • RUPERT TOWN HALL

    • In Rupert, an open town hall for the community to hear from city leaders about projects shaping the city's future.
    • Attendees can ask questions and share their thoughts.
    • That's tonight at the Historic Wilson Theatre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • ANN MORRISON CLOCK TOWER DEDICATION

    • And the City of Boise today celebrating the newly refurbished clock tower in the heart of Ann Morrison Park.
    • It now sits in a more prominent area of the park near the interactive fountain and the clock's face now resembles the original design from when the park first opened in 1959.
    • That's this evening at 4:30 p.m.
