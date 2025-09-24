Today In Your Neighborhood: Overnight I-84 closures in Caldwell & Clock Tower Dedication at Ann Morrison

These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
OVERNIGHT I-84 CLOSURES IN CALDWELL
- A heads up to drivers in Caldwell, I-84 is set to close overnight tonight and tomorrow night between Centennial Way and Franklin Rd. interchanges.
- Crews are working to install new overhead signs.
- The closures will be in place from midnight to 5 a.m. each night.
RUPERT TOWN HALL
- In Rupert, an open town hall for the community to hear from city leaders about projects shaping the city's future.
- Attendees can ask questions and share their thoughts.
- That's tonight at the Historic Wilson Theatre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
ANN MORRISON CLOCK TOWER DEDICATION
- And the City of Boise today celebrating the newly refurbished clock tower in the heart of Ann Morrison Park.
- It now sits in a more prominent area of the park near the interactive fountain and the clock's face now resembles the original design from when the park first opened in 1959.
- That's this evening at 4:30 p.m.