Today In Your Neighborhood: Overnight I-84 closures in Caldwell & Clock Tower Dedication at Ann Morrison

These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

OVERNIGHT I-84 CLOSURES IN CALDWELL A heads up to drivers in Caldwell, I-84 is set to close overnight tonight and tomorrow night between Centennial Way and Franklin Rd. interchanges. Crews are working to install new overhead signs. The closures will be in place from midnight to 5 a.m. each night.



RUPERT TOWN HALL In Rupert, an open town hall for the community to hear from city leaders about projects shaping the city's future. Attendees can ask questions and share their thoughts. That's tonight at the Historic Wilson Theatre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



ANN MORRISON CLOCK TOWER DEDICATION And the City of Boise today celebrating the newly refurbished clock tower in the heart of Ann Morrison Park. It now sits in a more prominent area of the park near the interactive fountain and the clock's face now resembles the original design from when the park first opened in 1959. That's this evening at 4:30 p.m.



