Today In Your Neighborhood: North Junior High Orientation & Blaine Co. Fair kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
NORTH JUNIOR HIGH ORIENTATION
- A new school year is almost upon us and North Junior High in Boise holdings its back to school orientation for the coming year.
- Students entering 7th grade should be there from 8 to 10 a.m. this morning with 8th and 9th graders following from 10 to noon.
- The first day of school is set for Tuesday next week.
BLAINE COUNTY FAIR
- The Blaine County Fair kicks off today in the small town of Carey, Idaho.
- The festivities kick off this morning with a pair of horse shows at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. and a packed schedule of events throughout the week.
- The fair is going on through Saturday and you can find a full schedule on the Blaine County website.
MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET
- And over in Meridian, it's the weekly Monday Night Market.
- From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening at Storey Park you can enjoy local vendors, food trucks, and live music and entertainment.
- Free parking can be found at both Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway.