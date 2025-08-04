Today In Your Neighborhood: North Junior High Orientation & Blaine Co. Fair kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NORTH JUNIOR HIGH ORIENTATION A new school year is almost upon us and North Junior High in Boise holdings its back to school orientation for the coming year. Students entering 7th grade should be there from 8 to 10 a.m. this morning with 8th and 9th graders following from 10 to noon. The first day of school is set for Tuesday next week.



BLAINE COUNTY FAIR The Blaine County Fair kicks off today in the small town of Carey, Idaho. The festivities kick off this morning with a pair of horse shows at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. and a packed schedule of events throughout the week. The fair is going on through Saturday and you can find a full schedule on the Blaine County website.



MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET And over in Meridian, it's the weekly Monday Night Market. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening at Storey Park you can enjoy local vendors, food trucks, and live music and entertainment. Free parking can be found at both Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway.



