Today In Your Neighborhood: Night closure on Bannock & Idaho Youth Barbershop Festival

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NIGHT CLOSURE ON BANNOCK Later tonight, drivers should prepare for a night closure at the intersection of Bannock and 15th Streets. Crews will be installing new signal arms and during the overnight hours of the work, the intersection will be closed. The road is expected to be back open by tomorrow morning.



FREEZE DRYING SUMMIT At the Hotel Renegade downtown, a first of its kind business conference dedicated to the freeze drying industry. Going on from today to tomorrow, the sold out event is drawing attendees from around the globe as industry suppliers explore the latest technologies, business strategies, and product innovation.



IDAHO YOUTH BARBERSHOP And starting today, the 16th Annual Idaho Youth Barbershop Festival, which has nothing to do with haircuts! Over 800 youth vocalists putting on free shows tonight and tomorrow night headlined by renowned barbershop quartet, the 'Argonauts'. Both shows start at 6:30 p.m. at the Morrison Center for Performing Arts and parking and admission are both free.



