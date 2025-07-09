Today In Your Neighborhood: Neighborhood Concert Series at Memorial Park & Alive After 5

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES AT MEMORIAL PARK
- The Neighborhood Concert Series is at Memorial Park in Boise today!
- The free summer music series is going on all summer long and kicks of at 5 p.m. today with food trucks and drinks provided by Lost Grove Brewing.
- The bands playing tonight are Dragonfly Time, ProblAmatic, and Charlie and the Changelings.
ALIVE AFTER 5
- And more free live music in Boise, Alive After 5 this evening at The Grove Plaza.
- Tonight's headliner is Mitchum Yacoub with an opener from Lobo Lara.
- This year marks the event's 38th anniversary featuring fresh talent every Wednesday through July.
- Again the show is totally free to attend and will run from 5 to 8 p.m.
3RD ST. MARKET
- And in Nampa, the 3rd St. Market is up and running today.
- Food trucks, vendors, and free fun for the whole family.
- It runs every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at Nampa Civic Center's Calliope Garden.
- Goes from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. this evening.