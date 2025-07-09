Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Neighborhood Concert Series at Memorial Park & Alive After 5

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES AT MEMORIAL PARK

    • The Neighborhood Concert Series is at Memorial Park in Boise today!
    • The free summer music series is going on all summer long and kicks of at 5 p.m. today with food trucks and drinks provided by Lost Grove Brewing.
    • The bands playing tonight are Dragonfly Time, ProblAmatic, and Charlie and the Changelings.

  • ALIVE AFTER 5

    • And more free live music in Boise, Alive After 5 this evening at The Grove Plaza.
    • Tonight's headliner is Mitchum Yacoub with an opener from Lobo Lara.
    • This year marks the event's 38th anniversary featuring fresh talent every Wednesday through July.
    • Again the show is totally free to attend and will run from 5 to 8 p.m.

  • 3RD ST. MARKET

    • And in Nampa, the 3rd St. Market is up and running today.
    • Food trucks, vendors, and free fun for the whole family.
    • It runs every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at Nampa Civic Center's Calliope Garden.
    • Goes from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. this evening.
