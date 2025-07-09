Today In Your Neighborhood: Neighborhood Concert Series at Memorial Park & Alive After 5

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES AT MEMORIAL PARK The Neighborhood Concert Series is at Memorial Park in Boise today! The free summer music series is going on all summer long and kicks of at 5 p.m. today with food trucks and drinks provided by Lost Grove Brewing. The bands playing tonight are Dragonfly Time, ProblAmatic, and Charlie and the Changelings.



ALIVE AFTER 5 And more free live music in Boise, Alive After 5 this evening at The Grove Plaza. Tonight's headliner is Mitchum Yacoub with an opener from Lobo Lara. This year marks the event's 38th anniversary featuring fresh talent every Wednesday through July. Again the show is totally free to attend and will run from 5 to 8 p.m.



3RD ST. MARKET And in Nampa, the 3rd St. Market is up and running today. Food trucks, vendors, and free fun for the whole family. It runs every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at Nampa Civic Center's Calliope Garden. Goes from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. this evening.



