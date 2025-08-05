Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: National Night Out & Andy Grammer in Boise

TIYN: National Night Out across the Treasure Valley, Andy Grammer performing at the Knitting Factory, and last day to donate in Clayton Homes of Boise's School Supply Drive
Today In Your Neighborhood: National Night Out & Andy Grammer in Boise
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

    • A special evening for law enforcement with National Night Out tonight!
    • This is a unique event held the first Tuesday in August, police will be out at community block parties supporting the relationship between cops and the people they serve.
    • You can find a map of the nearest block party to your neighborhood here.

  • ANDY GRAMMER

    • Over at the Knitting Factory in Boise, pop music star Andy Grammer performing tonight.
    • Known for hits like 'Back Home' and 'Honey, I'm Good', the singer is set to take the stage at 8 p.m.
    • Tickets are selling fast so get them quick if you want them.

  • LAST DAY SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

    • And back to school is right around the corner and it's also the last day to donate needed items in Clayton Homes of Boise's School Supply Drive.
    • Notebooks, pens, binders, earbuds and anything else that a student might use are still needed.
    • All donations are going to the women's and children's shelters and you can drop off donations at their location on Chinden until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights