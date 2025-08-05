Today In Your Neighborhood: National Night Out & Andy Grammer in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT A special evening for law enforcement with National Night Out tonight! This is a unique event held the first Tuesday in August, police will be out at community block parties supporting the relationship between cops and the people they serve. You can find a map of the nearest block party to your neighborhood here.



ANDY GRAMMER Over at the Knitting Factory in Boise, pop music star Andy Grammer performing tonight. Known for hits like 'Back Home' and 'Honey, I'm Good', the singer is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are selling fast so get them quick if you want them.



LAST DAY SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE And back to school is right around the corner and it's also the last day to donate needed items in Clayton Homes of Boise's School Supply Drive. Notebooks, pens, binders, earbuds and anything else that a student might use are still needed. All donations are going to the women's and children's shelters and you can drop off donations at their location on Chinden until 5 p.m.



