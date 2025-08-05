Today In Your Neighborhood: National Night Out & Andy Grammer in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
- A special evening for law enforcement with National Night Out tonight!
- This is a unique event held the first Tuesday in August, police will be out at community block parties supporting the relationship between cops and the people they serve.
- You can find a map of the nearest block party to your neighborhood here.
ANDY GRAMMER
- Over at the Knitting Factory in Boise, pop music star Andy Grammer performing tonight.
- Known for hits like 'Back Home' and 'Honey, I'm Good', the singer is set to take the stage at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are selling fast so get them quick if you want them.
LAST DAY SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE
- And back to school is right around the corner and it's also the last day to donate needed items in Clayton Homes of Boise's School Supply Drive.
- Notebooks, pens, binders, earbuds and anything else that a student might use are still needed.
- All donations are going to the women's and children's shelters and you can drop off donations at their location on Chinden until 5 p.m.