Today In Your Neighborhood: Nampa State of the City & Barnes and Noble opens in Meridian

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
NAMPA STATE OF THE CITY
- Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling delivering her final State of the City address at the Ford Idaho Center today.
- Mayor Kling sharing that she will recognize the accomplishments over the past eight years and share a message of hope for the future.
- That address is set to start at 11:30 a.m.
BARNES & NOBLES OPENS IN MERIDIAN
- Barnes & Noble getting their latest location right here in the Treasure Valley.
- A ribbon cutting event set for 10 a.m. to officially welcome the book store to The Village at Meridian.
- Local author Raegan Fordemwaldt leading the event and signing copies of her book "Prince of Hearts".
- This is Barnes & Noble's second location in the area.
BOISE SCHOOL CROSSING GUARD HIRING EVENT
- And All City Management Services hosting a hiring event for Boise school crossing guards today.
- They're looking for people to work both before and after school hours to earn $37 a day for 2-hours of work.
- If you're interested, the event runs noon to 2 p.m. at Library! At Hillcrest, just bring two forms of ID.