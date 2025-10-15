Today In Your Neighborhood: Nampa State of the City & Barnes and Noble opens in Meridian

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling to deliver her final State of the City address, Barnes &amp; Noble opening their newest location in Meridian, and a school crossing guard hiring event in the Boise Bench
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • NAMPA STATE OF THE CITY

    • Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling delivering her final State of the City address at the Ford Idaho Center today.
    • Mayor Kling sharing that she will recognize the accomplishments over the past eight years and share a message of hope for the future.
    • That address is set to start at 11:30 a.m.

  • BARNES & NOBLES OPENS IN MERIDIAN

    • Barnes & Noble getting their latest location right here in the Treasure Valley.
    • A ribbon cutting event set for 10 a.m. to officially welcome the book store to The Village at Meridian.
    • Local author Raegan Fordemwaldt leading the event and signing copies of her book "Prince of Hearts".
    • This is Barnes & Noble's second location in the area.

  • BOISE SCHOOL CROSSING GUARD HIRING EVENT

    • And All City Management Services hosting a hiring event for Boise school crossing guards today.
    • They're looking for people to work both before and after school hours to earn $37 a day for 2-hours of work.
    • If you're interested, the event runs noon to 2 p.m. at Library! At Hillcrest, just bring two forms of ID.
