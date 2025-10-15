Today In Your Neighborhood: Nampa State of the City & Barnes and Noble opens in Meridian

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NAMPA STATE OF THE CITY Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling delivering her final State of the City address at the Ford Idaho Center today. Mayor Kling sharing that she will recognize the accomplishments over the past eight years and share a message of hope for the future. That address is set to start at 11:30 a.m.



BARNES & NOBLES OPENS IN MERIDIAN Barnes & Noble getting their latest location right here in the Treasure Valley. A ribbon cutting event set for 10 a.m. to officially welcome the book store to The Village at Meridian. Local author Raegan Fordemwaldt leading the event and signing copies of her book "Prince of Hearts". This is Barnes & Noble's second location in the area.



BOISE SCHOOL CROSSING GUARD HIRING EVENT And All City Management Services hosting a hiring event for Boise school crossing guards today. They're looking for people to work both before and after school hours to earn $37 a day for 2-hours of work. If you're interested, the event runs noon to 2 p.m. at Library! At Hillcrest, just bring two forms of ID.



