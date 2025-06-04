Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian State of the City & Wild with Corbin Maxey at the Village

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
MERIDIAN STATE OF THE CITY
- The Meridian Chamber of Commerce hosting the State of the City Address with Mayor Robert Simison today.
- That's at 3:29 p.m.
- According to the Chamber, it'll be an afternoon for citizens, city employees, business leaders, and community partners to come together to celebrate Meridian's successes, discuss challenges, and learn more about the future of the city.
PAUL MITCHELL THE SCHOOL NAMPA'S 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY
- Paul Mitchell The School Nampa celebrating its 10-year anniversary today!
- From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this evening there will be an open house celebration of carnival fun with food trucks, games and prizes, and a raffle.
- Plus if you're an alumni or a salon owner, you're invited to a luncheon from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
WILD WITH CORBIN MAXEY AT THE VILLAGE
- And if you're lookin' for something to do this evening, nationally recognized animal expert, Corbin Maxey, will be at the Fountain Square at The Village for an interactive stage show featuring animals around the world.
- Corbin hosting four shows total this month, each featuring a special guest animal.
- Tonight's will highlight the Golden Eagle and that's at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through the 25th.