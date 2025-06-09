Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Monday Night Market & Kegs 4 Kause in Boise

TIYN: Meridian Monday Night Market at Storey Park, Willy Wonka showing at The Egyptian, and support Idaho Trails Association at Payette Brewing's Kegs 4 Kause.
Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Monday Night Market & Kegs 4 Kause in Boise
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET

    • Tonight, the Meridian Monday Night Market from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Storey Park!
    • You can come enjoy local vendors with handmade goods, food trucks, live music, and fun for the whole family.
    • There's also free parking at both Storey Park and the Meridian Speedway.

  • WILLY WONKA AT THE EGYPTIAN

    • Something to with the kids today, The Egyptian Theatre's $3 Summer Kids' Movie Series is going on and today they're showing the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
    • The 1971 classic starring Gene Wilder will show at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

  • KEGS 4 KAUSE AT PAYETTE BREWING

    • And you can head on over to Payette Brewing tonight for Kegs 4 Kause.
    • Tonight from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 50% of all beer sales will go to the Idaho Trails Association along with trail-themed carnival games.
    • The Idaho Trails Association is a non-profit that works to keep hiking trails in our state maintained and open for all.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights