Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Monday Night Market & Kegs 4 Kause in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET Tonight, the Meridian Monday Night Market from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Storey Park! You can come enjoy local vendors with handmade goods, food trucks, live music, and fun for the whole family. There's also free parking at both Storey Park and the Meridian Speedway.

WILLY WONKA AT THE EGYPTIAN Something to with the kids today, The Egyptian Theatre's $3 Summer Kids' Movie Series is going on and today they're showing the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The 1971 classic starring Gene Wilder will show at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.



KEGS 4 KAUSE AT PAYETTE BREWING And you can head on over to Payette Brewing tonight for Kegs 4 Kause. Tonight from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 50% of all beer sales will go to the Idaho Trails Association along with trail-themed carnival games. The Idaho Trails Association is a non-profit that works to keep hiking trails in our state maintained and open for all.



