Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Monday Night Market & Kegs 4 Kause in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET
- Tonight, the Meridian Monday Night Market from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Storey Park!
- You can come enjoy local vendors with handmade goods, food trucks, live music, and fun for the whole family.
- There's also free parking at both Storey Park and the Meridian Speedway.
WILLY WONKA AT THE EGYPTIAN
- Something to with the kids today, The Egyptian Theatre's $3 Summer Kids' Movie Series is going on and today they're showing the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
- The 1971 classic starring Gene Wilder will show at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
KEGS 4 KAUSE AT PAYETTE BREWING
- And you can head on over to Payette Brewing tonight for Kegs 4 Kause.
- Tonight from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 50% of all beer sales will go to the Idaho Trails Association along with trail-themed carnival games.
- The Idaho Trails Association is a non-profit that works to keep hiking trails in our state maintained and open for all.