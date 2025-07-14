Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Monday Night Market & Kegs 4 Kause

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET From 4 to 9 p.m. it's the Meridian Monday Night Market at Storey Park. Local vendors, food trucks, live music, plus face painting and balloon animals for the kids. Free parking at both Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway. Grab your friends, family, and even pets as you help support local business.



DT PLAYS POP-UP Meanwhile The Downtown Boise Association putting on the DT Plays pop-up. It's a free yard game event for all ages. Attractions range from an electric cargo bike to traditional yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga. That's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Story Time with Rediscovered Books is at 10:30 a.m.



KEGS 4 KAUSE AT PAYETTE BREWING And over at Payette Brewing they're hoping to raise awareness and money for affordable housing while you... raise a glass. From 6 to 10 p.m. tonight, half of all draft beer sales will be donated to NeighborWorks Boise. The non-profit helps low to moderate income Idahoans obtain, retain, and maintain their home through their multitude of programs and services. They're also the organizers behind last month's 'Paint the Town' and the upcoming 'Rake Up Boise' in November.



