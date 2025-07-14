Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Monday Night Market & Kegs 4 Kause

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET
- From 4 to 9 p.m. it's the Meridian Monday Night Market at Storey Park.
- Local vendors, food trucks, live music, plus face painting and balloon animals for the kids.
- Free parking at both Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway.
- Grab your friends, family, and even pets as you help support local business.
DT PLAYS POP-UP
- Meanwhile The Downtown Boise Association putting on the DT Plays pop-up.
- It's a free yard game event for all ages.
- Attractions range from an electric cargo bike to traditional yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga.
- That's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Story Time with Rediscovered Books is at 10:30 a.m.
KEGS 4 KAUSE AT PAYETTE BREWING
- And over at Payette Brewing they're hoping to raise awareness and money for affordable housing while you... raise a glass.
- From 6 to 10 p.m. tonight, half of all draft beer sales will be donated to NeighborWorks Boise.
- The non-profit helps low to moderate income Idahoans obtain, retain, and maintain their home through their multitude of programs and services.
- They're also the organizers behind last month's 'Paint the Town' and the upcoming 'Rake Up Boise' in November.