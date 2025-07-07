Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Monday Night Market and Paint & Create Hour in Nampa

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Meridian Monday Night Market, Watercolor greeting card classes in Boise, and Paint &amp; Create Hour at Nampa Public Library
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET

    • Every Monday this summer, it's the Meridian Monday Night Market.
    • Local vendors, food trucks, live music and more!
    • That's going on from 4 to 9 p.m. tonight at Storey Park.
    • You can find free parking at Storey Park and at The Meridian Speedway.

  • WATERCOLOR GREETING CARD CLASSES

    • Tonight you can learn how to create watercolor greeting cards in Boise.
    • From 6:30 to 8 p.m. an instructor will walk students step by step through their custom creations, teaching techniques and tricks along the way.
    • That's on every first Monday of the month, signups are available now at a $25 cost.

  • PAINT & CREATE HOUR

    • And if you're feeling artistic but want to do it for free, Nampa Public Library hosting their Paint & Create Hour.
    • They'll provide all the supplies and you can either take your painting home or enter it in the Summer Reading Art Contest.
    • That's from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and all ages are welcome.
