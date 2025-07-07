Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Monday Night Market and Paint & Create Hour in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET
- Every Monday this summer, it's the Meridian Monday Night Market.
- Local vendors, food trucks, live music and more!
- That's going on from 4 to 9 p.m. tonight at Storey Park.
- You can find free parking at Storey Park and at The Meridian Speedway.
WATERCOLOR GREETING CARD CLASSES
- Tonight you can learn how to create watercolor greeting cards in Boise.
- From 6:30 to 8 p.m. an instructor will walk students step by step through their custom creations, teaching techniques and tricks along the way.
- That's on every first Monday of the month, signups are available now at a $25 cost.
PAINT & CREATE HOUR
- And if you're feeling artistic but want to do it for free, Nampa Public Library hosting their Paint & Create Hour.
- They'll provide all the supplies and you can either take your painting home or enter it in the Summer Reading Art Contest.
- That's from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and all ages are welcome.