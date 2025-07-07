Today In Your Neighborhood: Meridian Monday Night Market and Paint & Create Hour in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET Every Monday this summer, it's the Meridian Monday Night Market. Local vendors, food trucks, live music and more! That's going on from 4 to 9 p.m. tonight at Storey Park. You can find free parking at Storey Park and at The Meridian Speedway.



WATERCOLOR GREETING CARD CLASSES Tonight you can learn how to create watercolor greeting cards in Boise. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. an instructor will walk students step by step through their custom creations, teaching techniques and tricks along the way. That's on every first Monday of the month, signups are available now at a $25 cost.



PAINT & CREATE HOUR And if you're feeling artistic but want to do it for free, Nampa Public Library hosting their Paint & Create Hour. They'll provide all the supplies and you can either take your painting home or enter it in the Summer Reading Art Contest. That's from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and all ages are welcome.



