Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Meet the BFD Fire Chief candidates & Third Thursday Street Fest in Nampa

TIYN: Meet the Boise Fire Dept. Fire Chief candidates at City Hall West, the State of Downtown Boise annual meeting this afternoon, and the City of Nampa celebrating its birthday with the Third Thursday Street Festival
Today In Your Neighborhood: Meet the BFD Fire Chief candidates & Third Thursday Street Fest in Nampa
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • MEET THE BFD FIRE CHIEF CANDIDATES

    • An open house today where you can meet the candidates for Boise's new fire chief.
    • They've narrowed it down to four finalists: three of the men are internal candidates and the fourth comes from Houston.
    • Today's open house is a chance for the public to get to know them and ask questions.
    • It will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall West - that's the facility on Mark Stall Place over by the Towne Square Mall

  • STATE OF DOWNTOWN BOISE

    • The State of Downtown Boise annual meeting is set for this afternoon.
    • It's a chance for Boiseans to gather and look at both the successes and challenges that the city saw last year and hear about anticipated changes in the coming year.
    • This year has a special focus of Basque culture with a self-guided food tour on the Basque Block.
    • That all runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

  • THIRD THURSDAY STREET FESTIVAL

    • Downtown Nampa celebrating the city's birthday at the Third Thursday Street Festival tonight.
    • From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. you can find a wide variety of food trucks, vendors and a whole lot of family fun.
    • Organizers say bring your friends, family and appetites for a night full of flavor, fun and community vibes.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights