Today In Your Neighborhood: Meet the BFD Fire Chief candidates & Third Thursday Street Fest in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
MEET THE BFD FIRE CHIEF CANDIDATES
- An open house today where you can meet the candidates for Boise's new fire chief.
- They've narrowed it down to four finalists: three of the men are internal candidates and the fourth comes from Houston.
- Today's open house is a chance for the public to get to know them and ask questions.
- It will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall West - that's the facility on Mark Stall Place over by the Towne Square Mall
STATE OF DOWNTOWN BOISE
- The State of Downtown Boise annual meeting is set for this afternoon.
- It's a chance for Boiseans to gather and look at both the successes and challenges that the city saw last year and hear about anticipated changes in the coming year.
- This year has a special focus of Basque culture with a self-guided food tour on the Basque Block.
- That all runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
THIRD THURSDAY STREET FESTIVAL
- Downtown Nampa celebrating the city's birthday at the Third Thursday Street Festival tonight.
- From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. you can find a wide variety of food trucks, vendors and a whole lot of family fun.
- Organizers say bring your friends, family and appetites for a night full of flavor, fun and community vibes.