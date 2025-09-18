Today In Your Neighborhood: Meet the BFD Fire Chief candidates & Third Thursday Street Fest in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

MEET THE BFD FIRE CHIEF CANDIDATES An open house today where you can meet the candidates for Boise's new fire chief. They've narrowed it down to four finalists: three of the men are internal candidates and the fourth comes from Houston. Today's open house is a chance for the public to get to know them and ask questions. It will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall West - that's the facility on Mark Stall Place over by the Towne Square Mall



STATE OF DOWNTOWN BOISE The State of Downtown Boise annual meeting is set for this afternoon. It's a chance for Boiseans to gather and look at both the successes and challenges that the city saw last year and hear about anticipated changes in the coming year. This year has a special focus of Basque culture with a self-guided food tour on the Basque Block. That all runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



THIRD THURSDAY STREET FESTIVAL Downtown Nampa celebrating the city's birthday at the Third Thursday Street Festival tonight. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. you can find a wide variety of food trucks, vendors and a whole lot of family fun. Organizers say bring your friends, family and appetites for a night full of flavor, fun and community vibes.



