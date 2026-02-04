Today In Your Neighborhood: Medicaid public forum at the statehouse & Ustick night closures in Meridian

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
MEDICAID PUBLIC FORUM
- Idaho democrats hosting the first in a series of town halls and public forums today over Medicaid cuts.
- It comes after senate democratic leaders sent a letter to republican legislative leadership requesting a public hearing before Medicaid services are reduced.
- Republican leaders denied the request spurring democrats to create venues for citizen input.
- The public forum today will be held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capitol from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. this evening.
USTICK NIGHT CLOSURES
- Meridian drivers should prepare for night time closures on Ustick for the next couple nights.
- Ustick Rd. will close from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. each night between Owyhee Storm Ave. and McDermott bypass.
- ITD will be installing over a dozen girders for the future SH-16 and Ustick Road Interchange.
- Traffic during the closures will be detoured to McMillan Rd. and Cherry Ln.
- ITD says they expect to complete the Ustick Rd. Interchange in 2027 along with the entire SH-16 corridor.
STEELHEADS VS SWAMP RABBITS
- And the Idaho Steelheads on the ice tonight to start a three game homestand against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
- The Steelies now 2nd in the league with a 28-14 record while the Swamp Rabbits are struggling below .500 at 18-20.
- Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.