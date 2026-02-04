Today In Your Neighborhood: Medicaid public forum at the statehouse & Ustick night closures in Meridian

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

MEDICAID PUBLIC FORUM Idaho democrats hosting the first in a series of town halls and public forums today over Medicaid cuts. It comes after senate democratic leaders sent a letter to republican legislative leadership requesting a public hearing before Medicaid services are reduced. Republican leaders denied the request spurring democrats to create venues for citizen input. The public forum today will be held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capitol from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. this evening.



USTICK NIGHT CLOSURES Meridian drivers should prepare for night time closures on Ustick for the next couple nights. Ustick Rd. will close from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. each night between Owyhee Storm Ave. and McDermott bypass. ITD will be installing over a dozen girders for the future SH-16 and Ustick Road Interchange. Traffic during the closures will be detoured to McMillan Rd. and Cherry Ln. ITD says they expect to complete the Ustick Rd. Interchange in 2027 along with the entire SH-16 corridor.



STEELHEADS VS SWAMP RABBITS And the Idaho Steelheads on the ice tonight to start a three game homestand against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Steelies now 2nd in the league with a 28-14 record while the Swamp Rabbits are struggling below .500 at 18-20. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.

