Today In Your Neighborhood: Live fire training in West Boise & Maplewood Park playground ribbon cutting

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
BOISE FIRE LIVE TRAINING
- A heads up to west Boise residents, you're going to see what looks like a house fire on N. Fry Street today.
- Boise Fire will be conducting a live fire training exercise at a property that's planned to become a future park and open space managed by Boise Parks and Rec.
- Residents are advised to avoid the area today with smoke in the air and crews may temporarily block nearby roads.
NEW PLAYGROUND AT MAPLEWOOD PARK
- Nampa Parks and Rec is celebrating the opening of a new playground at Maplewood Park today.
- It will be open to the public at the time of the ribbon cutting set for this afternoon at 3 p.m.
The new playground will replace the existing play structure that was installed nearly 30 years ago.
KIMBERLY COLLINS MOTHER'S DAY SHOW
- Mother's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to show your appreciation than one-of-a-kind gemstone jewelry.
- Today is the Kimberly Collins Mother's Day Trunk Show with offerings ranging from vibrant sapphires to dazzling diamonds.
- That will be at R. Grey Gallery in downtown Boise from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.