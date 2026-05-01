Today In Your Neighborhood: Live fire training in West Boise & Maplewood Park playground ribbon cutting

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

BOISE FIRE LIVE TRAINING A heads up to west Boise residents, you're going to see what looks like a house fire on N. Fry Street today. Boise Fire will be conducting a live fire training exercise at a property that's planned to become a future park and open space managed by Boise Parks and Rec. Residents are advised to avoid the area today with smoke in the air and crews may temporarily block nearby roads.



NEW PLAYGROUND AT MAPLEWOOD PARK Nampa Parks and Rec is celebrating the opening of a new playground at Maplewood Park today. It will be open to the public at the time of the ribbon cutting set for this afternoon at 3 p.m. The new playground will replace the existing play structure that was installed nearly 30 years ago.

KIMBERLY COLLINS MOTHER'S DAY SHOW Mother's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to show your appreciation than one-of-a-kind gemstone jewelry. Today is the Kimberly Collins Mother's Day Trunk Show with offerings ranging from vibrant sapphires to dazzling diamonds. That will be at R. Grey Gallery in downtown Boise from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.

