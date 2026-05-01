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Today In Your Neighborhood: Live fire training in West Boise & Maplewood Park playground ribbon cutting

TIYN: Boise Fire conducting a live fire training at a property in west Boise, Nampa Parks &amp; Rec will celebrate the opening of the new playground at Maplewood Park, and the Kimberly Collins Mother's Day Show in downtown Boise
Today In Your Neighborhood: Live fire training in West Boise & Maplewood Park playground ribbon cutting
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TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • BOISE FIRE LIVE TRAINING

    • A heads up to west Boise residents, you're going to see what looks like a house fire on N. Fry Street today.
    • Boise Fire will be conducting a live fire training exercise at a property that's planned to become a future park and open space managed by Boise Parks and Rec.
    • Residents are advised to avoid the area today with smoke in the air and crews may temporarily block nearby roads.

  • NEW PLAYGROUND AT MAPLEWOOD PARK

    • Nampa Parks and Rec is celebrating the opening of a new playground at Maplewood Park today.
    • It will be open to the public at the time of the ribbon cutting set for this afternoon at 3 p.m.

    • The new playground will replace the existing play structure that was installed nearly 30 years ago.

  • KIMBERLY COLLINS MOTHER'S DAY SHOW

    • Mother's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to show your appreciation than one-of-a-kind gemstone jewelry.
    • Today is the Kimberly Collins Mother's Day Trunk Show with offerings ranging from vibrant sapphires to dazzling diamonds.
    • That will be at R. Grey Gallery in downtown Boise from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.
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