Today In Your Neighborhood: Legislature 201 from Idaho Freedom Foundation & Bogus Basin night operations begin

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • LEGISLATURE 201

    • The Idaho Freedom Foundation hosting a free event designed to educate the public on how to get engaged in the legislative process.
    • You can learn about budgets, spending and more.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Auditorium.

  • BOGUS BASIN NIGHT OPERATIONS BEGIN

    • Bogus Basin announcing that limited night operations start today and the bus is back!
    • You can hitch a ride up the mountain from Nampa, Meridian, Eagle, and Boise on the weekends.
    • Six lifts and 24 runs are open.
    • And while they've only got two feet of snow at the base, at least the mountain is covered.

  • FARMSTEAD MARKET

    • And in Kuna, The Lowe Family Farmstead hosting the Farmstead Market.
    • They offer a wide variety of items with decor, farm-fresh eggs, pasture-raised meats, fresh cider, and much more.
    • There's no admission fee and that's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
