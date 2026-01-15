Today In Your Neighborhood: Legislature 201 from Idaho Freedom Foundation & Bogus Basin night operations begin

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

LEGISLATURE 201 The Idaho Freedom Foundation hosting a free event designed to educate the public on how to get engaged in the legislative process. You can learn about budgets, spending and more. That's from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Auditorium.



BOGUS BASIN NIGHT OPERATIONS BEGIN Bogus Basin announcing that limited night operations start today and the bus is back! You can hitch a ride up the mountain from Nampa, Meridian, Eagle, and Boise on the weekends. Six lifts and 24 runs are open. And while they've only got two feet of snow at the base, at least the mountain is covered.



FARMSTEAD MARKET And in Kuna, The Lowe Family Farmstead hosting the Farmstead Market. They offer a wide variety of items with decor, farm-fresh eggs, pasture-raised meats, fresh cider, and much more. There's no admission fee and that's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



