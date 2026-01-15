Today In Your Neighborhood: Legislature 201 from Idaho Freedom Foundation & Bogus Basin night operations begin

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
LEGISLATURE 201
- The Idaho Freedom Foundation hosting a free event designed to educate the public on how to get engaged in the legislative process.
- You can learn about budgets, spending and more.
- That's from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Auditorium.
BOGUS BASIN NIGHT OPERATIONS BEGIN
- Bogus Basin announcing that limited night operations start today and the bus is back!
- You can hitch a ride up the mountain from Nampa, Meridian, Eagle, and Boise on the weekends.
- Six lifts and 24 runs are open.
- And while they've only got two feet of snow at the base, at least the mountain is covered.
FARMSTEAD MARKET
- And in Kuna, The Lowe Family Farmstead hosting the Farmstead Market.
- They offer a wide variety of items with decor, farm-fresh eggs, pasture-raised meats, fresh cider, and much more.
- There's no admission fee and that's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.