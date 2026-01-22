Today In Your Neighborhood: Lawyer in the Library & Rehab at the Rotunda

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

LAWYER IN THE LIBRARY At the Meridian Library - Cherry Lane, it's Lawyer in the Library! This is a free event done in partnership with Idaho Volunteer Lawyers Program where you can get free general legal advice and council on topics like family law, landlord and tenant issues, and other civil issues. That's from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this evening in the conference room.



REHAB AT THE ROTUNDA At the Idaho Capitol, it's Rehab at the Rotunda where you can make your voice heard when it comes to protecting access to therapy services. From 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. this morning, clinic owners, clinicians and patients are encouraged to attend and discuss the real-life impact of Medicaid cuts. No RSVP is needed and we'll be there to bring you the latest.



BRAD WILLIAMS: THE TALL TALES TOUR And comedian Brad Williams is performing tonight at the Morrison Center. You'll recognize him from his appearances in "Jackass" with Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O. Part of his 'Tall Tales Tour', tickets are on sale now and the show's set to start at 7 p.m.

