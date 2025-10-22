Today In Your Neighborhood: Last day for Name A Plow Contest & Yung Gravy in Garden City

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a couple things going on today in your neighborhood: LAST DAY OF ACHD'S NAME A PLOW CONTEST If you have a fun name idea for an ACHD snow plow, today's the last day to submit! The form to submit a name in the 3rd annual Name A Plow Contest will close at 11:59 p.m. Names like Taylor Drift and No More Mr. Ice Guy, gaining some traction in the comments. You can submit your idea here.



YUNG GRAVY AT REVOLUTION CONCERT HOUSE And rapper Yung Gravy will be performing tonight at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City. With over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he's known for hits like 'Mr. Clean' and 'Welcome to Chilis' with his signature soul samples and comedic lyrics. It's standing room only with the show set to start at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.





