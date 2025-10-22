Today In Your Neighborhood: Last day for Name A Plow Contest & Yung Gravy in Garden City

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: It's the last day to submit your creative ideas for ACHD's 3rd annual Name A Plow Contest &amp; Yung Gravy performing tonight at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a couple things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • LAST DAY OF ACHD'S NAME A PLOW CONTEST

    • If you have a fun name idea for an ACHD snow plow, today's the last day to submit!
    • The form to submit a name in the 3rd annual Name A Plow Contest will close at 11:59 p.m.
    • Names like Taylor Drift and No More Mr. Ice Guy, gaining some traction in the comments.
    • You can submit your idea here.

  • YUNG GRAVY AT REVOLUTION CONCERT HOUSE

    • And rapper Yung Gravy will be performing tonight at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City.
    • With over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he's known for hits like 'Mr. Clean' and 'Welcome to Chilis' with his signature soul samples and comedic lyrics.
    • It's standing room only with the show set to start at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
