Today In Your Neighborhood: Last day for Name A Plow Contest & Yung Gravy in Garden City

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a couple things going on today in your neighborhood:
LAST DAY OF ACHD'S NAME A PLOW CONTEST
- If you have a fun name idea for an ACHD snow plow, today's the last day to submit!
- The form to submit a name in the 3rd annual Name A Plow Contest will close at 11:59 p.m.
- Names like Taylor Drift and No More Mr. Ice Guy, gaining some traction in the comments.
- You can submit your idea here.
YUNG GRAVY AT REVOLUTION CONCERT HOUSE
- And rapper Yung Gravy will be performing tonight at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City.
- With over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he's known for hits like 'Mr. Clean' and 'Welcome to Chilis' with his signature soul samples and comedic lyrics.
- It's standing room only with the show set to start at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.