Today In Your Neighborhood: Lake Street Dive in Boise & the Woof Waggin at Payette Brewing

TIYN: Lake Street Dive performing tonight at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell, and the Woof Waggin at Payette Brewing
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • LAKE STREET DIVE IN BOISE

    • The multi-genre American band Lake Street Dive is coming to the Idaho Botanical Garden tonight.
    • The band has partnered with Plus1 so that $1 from each ticket sold goes to support the Native community as well as helping support families and individuals impacted by last summer's L.A. fires.
    • The show kicks of at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

  • TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK IN CALDWELL

    • Tuesdays on the Creek are here all summer long in Caldwell.
    • The 20-week long summer concert series is back tonight where you can experience great live music and shop around vendors at the Farm to Fork Market.
    • That's at Indian Creek Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight.

  • WOOF WAGGIN AT PAYETTE BREWING

    • And at Payette Brewing today, the dog ice cream truck 'Woof Waggin' will be there!
    • They'll be serving up tail waggin' treats for your four-legged companions while you can of course enjoy a human beverage.
    • That's from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Payette Brewing Beer Garden.
