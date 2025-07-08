Today In Your Neighborhood: Lake Street Dive in Boise & the Woof Waggin at Payette Brewing

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
LAKE STREET DIVE IN BOISE
- The multi-genre American band Lake Street Dive is coming to the Idaho Botanical Garden tonight.
- The band has partnered with Plus1 so that $1 from each ticket sold goes to support the Native community as well as helping support families and individuals impacted by last summer's L.A. fires.
- The show kicks of at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK IN CALDWELL
- Tuesdays on the Creek are here all summer long in Caldwell.
- The 20-week long summer concert series is back tonight where you can experience great live music and shop around vendors at the Farm to Fork Market.
- That's at Indian Creek Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight.
WOOF WAGGIN AT PAYETTE BREWING
- And at Payette Brewing today, the dog ice cream truck 'Woof Waggin' will be there!
- They'll be serving up tail waggin' treats for your four-legged companions while you can of course enjoy a human beverage.
- That's from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Payette Brewing Beer Garden.