Today In Your Neighborhood: Lake Street Dive in Boise & the Woof Waggin at Payette Brewing

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

LAKE STREET DIVE IN BOISE The multi-genre American band Lake Street Dive is coming to the Idaho Botanical Garden tonight. The band has partnered with Plus1 so that $1 from each ticket sold goes to support the Native community as well as helping support families and individuals impacted by last summer's L.A. fires. The show kicks of at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.



TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK IN CALDWELL Tuesdays on the Creek are here all summer long in Caldwell. The 20-week long summer concert series is back tonight where you can experience great live music and shop around vendors at the Farm to Fork Market. That's at Indian Creek Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight.



WOOF WAGGIN AT PAYETTE BREWING And at Payette Brewing today, the dog ice cream truck 'Woof Waggin' will be there! They'll be serving up tail waggin' treats for your four-legged companions while you can of course enjoy a human beverage. That's from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Payette Brewing Beer Garden.



