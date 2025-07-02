Today In Your Neighborhood: Kohberger guilty plea & City of Nampa Fireworks Display

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
KOHBERGER TO PLEAD GUILTY
- In a surprise turn of events, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students is due in court today to enter a guilty plea.
- The move spares Bryan Kohberger from the death penalty and the victims' families have had varying reactions ranging from outrage to relief.
- That will be at 11 a.m. (MDT) this morning which you can tune in to on-air and on our website.
CITY OF NAMPA FIREWORKS DISPLAY
- The City of Nampa, launching their 4th of July celebration a couple days early with their official fireworks display tonight.
- They expect it to start sometime between 10 and 10:15 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center and is the city's only fireworks display.
- A reminder to the community to plan ahead if you have pets or family members who are sensitive to loud noises.
ALIVE AFTER 5
- And Alive After 5 is here today at the Grove Plaza in the heart of Downtown Boise.
- Tonight's show will feature 'Yarn and Bread and Circus' at 5 p.m. along with a diverse lineup of local and touring musicians.
- That's from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight and is free to the community.