TIYN: Bryan Kohberger expected to plead guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho Students, The City of Nampa's official fireworks display at Ford Idaho Center, and Alive After 5 in Downtown Boise.
Today In Your Neighborhood: Kohberger guilty plea & City of Nampa Fireworks Display
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • KOHBERGER TO PLEAD GUILTY

    • In a surprise turn of events, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students is due in court today to enter a guilty plea.
    • The move spares Bryan Kohberger from the death penalty and the victims' families have had varying reactions ranging from outrage to relief.
    • That will be at 11 a.m. (MDT) this morning which you can tune in to on-air and on our website.

  • CITY OF NAMPA FIREWORKS DISPLAY

    • The City of Nampa, launching their 4th of July celebration a couple days early with their official fireworks display tonight.
    • They expect it to start sometime between 10 and 10:15 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center and is the city's only fireworks display.
    • A reminder to the community to plan ahead if you have pets or family members who are sensitive to loud noises.

  • ALIVE AFTER 5

    • And Alive After 5 is here today at the Grove Plaza in the heart of Downtown Boise.
    • Tonight's show will feature 'Yarn and Bread and Circus' at 5 p.m. along with a diverse lineup of local and touring musicians.
    • That's from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight and is free to the community.
