Today In Your Neighborhood: Kohberger guilty plea & City of Nampa Fireworks Display

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

KOHBERGER TO PLEAD GUILTY In a surprise turn of events, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students is due in court today to enter a guilty plea. The move spares Bryan Kohberger from the death penalty and the victims' families have had varying reactions ranging from outrage to relief. That will be at 11 a.m. (MDT) this morning which you can tune in to on-air and on our website.



CITY OF NAMPA FIREWORKS DISPLAY The City of Nampa, launching their 4th of July celebration a couple days early with their official fireworks display tonight. They expect it to start sometime between 10 and 10:15 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center and is the city's only fireworks display. A reminder to the community to plan ahead if you have pets or family members who are sensitive to loud noises.



ALIVE AFTER 5 And Alive After 5 is here today at the Grove Plaza in the heart of Downtown Boise. Tonight's show will feature 'Yarn and Bread and Circus' at 5 p.m. along with a diverse lineup of local and touring musicians. That's from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight and is free to the community.



