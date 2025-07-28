Today In Your Neighborhood: Kaixo Corner Park opens & Meridian Monday Night Market

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a couple things going on today in your neighborhood: KAIXO CORNER PARK OPENS The City of Boise inviting you to join in the celebration of the city's newest park! Kaixo Corner, which means 'hello' in Basque, will be located just across the street from the historic Basque Block. The dedication event starting at 4 p.m. will include remarks, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and live music until 6 p.m.



MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET And over in Meridian, it's the weekly Monday Night Market at Storey Park! Local vendors, food trucks, and live music all available to the community along with balloon animals and face painting for the kids. You can find free parking at both Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway. That's running from 4 to 9 p.m. tonight.





