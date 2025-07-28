Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Kaixo Corner Park opens & Meridian Monday Night Market

TIYN: Kaixo Corner Park opens with a dedication event this evening &amp; the Meridian Monday Night Market going on from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Storey Park
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a couple things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • KAIXO CORNER PARK OPENS

    • The City of Boise inviting you to join in the celebration of the city's newest park!
    • Kaixo Corner, which means 'hello' in Basque, will be located just across the street from the historic Basque Block.
    • The dedication event starting at 4 p.m. will include remarks, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and live music until 6 p.m.

  • MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET

    • And over in Meridian, it's the weekly Monday Night Market at Storey Park!
    • Local vendors, food trucks, and live music all available to the community along with balloon animals and face painting for the kids.
    • You can find free parking at both Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway.
    • That's running from 4 to 9 p.m. tonight.
