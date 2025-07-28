Today In Your Neighborhood: Kaixo Corner Park opens & Meridian Monday Night Market

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a couple things going on today in your neighborhood:
KAIXO CORNER PARK OPENS
- The City of Boise inviting you to join in the celebration of the city's newest park!
- Kaixo Corner, which means 'hello' in Basque, will be located just across the street from the historic Basque Block.
- The dedication event starting at 4 p.m. will include remarks, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and live music until 6 p.m.
MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET
- And over in Meridian, it's the weekly Monday Night Market at Storey Park!
- Local vendors, food trucks, and live music all available to the community along with balloon animals and face painting for the kids.
- You can find free parking at both Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway.
- That's running from 4 to 9 p.m. tonight.