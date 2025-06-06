Today In Your Neighborhood: June Book Sale & Free concerts are back at Kleiner Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
JUNE BOOK SALE
- Friends of the Boise Public Library hosting their summer book sale starting today!
- That's going to be held at The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and goes on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
- If you can't make it today, they'll be around tomorrow and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
SUMMER SPECIAL OLYMPICS
- And Nampa High School hosting this year's Special Olympics Idaho State Summer Games and they're looking for volunteers!
- The kickoff celebration is at 4 p.m. this evening with competition day set for tomorrow.
- Athletes will compete in basketball, flag football, swimming, track & field, and cycling.
- If you want to help out, you can sign up here.
FREE CONCERTS AT KLEINER PARK
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, the Kleiner Park Live Concerts are back with the first show set for tonight.
- The free outdoor concert series kicks off with 'Dark Desert Highway', an Eagles tribute band, tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- This event will be going on all summer long every other Friday with the last show on August 15th.