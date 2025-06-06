Today In Your Neighborhood: June Book Sale & Free concerts are back at Kleiner Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

JUNE BOOK SALE Friends of the Boise Public Library hosting their summer book sale starting today! That's going to be held at The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and goes on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. If you can't make it today, they'll be around tomorrow and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.



SUMMER SPECIAL OLYMPICS And Nampa High School hosting this year's Special Olympics Idaho State Summer Games and they're looking for volunteers! The kickoff celebration is at 4 p.m. this evening with competition day set for tomorrow. Athletes will compete in basketball, flag football, swimming, track & field, and cycling. If you want to help out, you can sign up here.



FREE CONCERTS AT KLEINER PARK And if you're looking for something to do tonight, the Kleiner Park Live Concerts are back with the first show set for tonight. The free outdoor concert series kicks off with 'Dark Desert Highway', an Eagles tribute band, tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event will be going on all summer long every other Friday with the last show on August 15th.



