Today In Your Neighborhood: JUMP, Jam & Jive, and Barry Manilow in concert

TIYN: JUMP, Jam &amp; Jive, the grand opening of Porsche Boise, and Barry Manilow: The Last Boise Concert at ExtraMile Arena
BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • JUMP, JAM & JIVE

    • The free summer concert series JUMP, Jam & Jive is back tonight.
    • Staged at JUMP Park, local non-profits help put on live music every other Tuesday through August 26.
    • Tonight's show features Bernie Reilly Band with an opener from Idaho Songwriter Association.
    • It all kicks off at 6 p.m.

  • PORSCHE BOISE GRAND OPENING

    • A grand opening for Porsche Boise this evening.
    • They invite you to experience their brand new state-of-the-art showroom designed to showcase the pinnacle of automotive engineering.
    • The evening will include valet service arrival, a live DJ, and handcrafted German hors d'oeuvres and drinks.
    • That's at 6 p.m. and you can RSVP online

  • BARRY MANILOW: THE LAST BOISE CONCERT

    • And American pop music legend Barry Manilow taking the stage tonight in what he advertises as the last Boise concert.
    • Known for hits like 'Copacabana' and 'Mandy', Manilow will perform at ExtraMile Arena tonight at 7 p.m.
    • Tickets are still available going as low as $29.
