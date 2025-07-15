Today In Your Neighborhood: JUMP, Jam & Jive, and Barry Manilow in concert

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
JUMP, JAM & JIVE
- The free summer concert series JUMP, Jam & Jive is back tonight.
- Staged at JUMP Park, local non-profits help put on live music every other Tuesday through August 26.
- Tonight's show features Bernie Reilly Band with an opener from Idaho Songwriter Association.
- It all kicks off at 6 p.m.
PORSCHE BOISE GRAND OPENING
- A grand opening for Porsche Boise this evening.
- They invite you to experience their brand new state-of-the-art showroom designed to showcase the pinnacle of automotive engineering.
- The evening will include valet service arrival, a live DJ, and handcrafted German hors d'oeuvres and drinks.
- That's at 6 p.m. and you can RSVP online
BARRY MANILOW: THE LAST BOISE CONCERT
- And American pop music legend Barry Manilow taking the stage tonight in what he advertises as the last Boise concert.
- Known for hits like 'Copacabana' and 'Mandy', Manilow will perform at ExtraMile Arena tonight at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are still available going as low as $29.