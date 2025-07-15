Today In Your Neighborhood: JUMP, Jam & Jive, and Barry Manilow in concert

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

JUMP, JAM & JIVE The free summer concert series JUMP, Jam & Jive is back tonight. Staged at JUMP Park, local non-profits help put on live music every other Tuesday through August 26. Tonight's show features Bernie Reilly Band with an opener from Idaho Songwriter Association. It all kicks off at 6 p.m.



PORSCHE BOISE GRAND OPENING A grand opening for Porsche Boise this evening. They invite you to experience their brand new state-of-the-art showroom designed to showcase the pinnacle of automotive engineering. The evening will include valet service arrival, a live DJ, and handcrafted German hors d'oeuvres and drinks. That's at 6 p.m. and you can RSVP online



BARRY MANILOW: THE LAST BOISE CONCERT And American pop music legend Barry Manilow taking the stage tonight in what he advertises as the last Boise concert. Known for hits like 'Copacabana' and 'Mandy', Manilow will perform at ExtraMile Arena tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available going as low as $29.



