Today In Your Neighborhood: Interfaith prayer vigil at the Capitol & Regional town hall in Nampa

TIYN: Interfaith prayer vigil at the Idaho Capitol as the legislative session gets underway, a regional town hall in Nampa to discuss growth, and BSU women's basketball taking on Wyoming
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL

    • Faith leaders and the community will gather inside the Capitol today for an interfaith prayer vigil as the 2026 legislative session gets underway.
    • The idea is to offer prayers for wisdom, justice, and dignity for all people affected by decisions made in the months ahead.
    • It will be a multi-faith event welcoming everyone.
    • That'll be from 12:40 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the 1st Floor Rotunda.

  • REGIONAL TOWN HALL

    • Local mayors and commissioners from across Ada and Canyon County are coming together to address challenges that affect our whole region.
    • A first-of-its-kind 'Regional Town Hall' and they want to hear from you.
    • The big topic is growth and how it's affecting public safety, infrastructure, and quality of life.
    • That's tonight at 6 p.m. at the Nampa City Hall Chambers.

  • BSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS WYOMING

    • And the Boise State women's basketball team taking on the Wyoming Cowgirls tonight.
    • The Broncos have had a solid start to the season at 12-5 and will look to keep that momentum going against the Cowgirls who are 4-11.
    • Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.
