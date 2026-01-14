Today In Your Neighborhood: Interfaith prayer vigil at the Capitol & Regional town hall in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL Faith leaders and the community will gather inside the Capitol today for an interfaith prayer vigil as the 2026 legislative session gets underway. The idea is to offer prayers for wisdom, justice, and dignity for all people affected by decisions made in the months ahead. It will be a multi-faith event welcoming everyone. That'll be from 12:40 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the 1st Floor Rotunda.



REGIONAL TOWN HALL Local mayors and commissioners from across Ada and Canyon County are coming together to address challenges that affect our whole region. A first-of-its-kind 'Regional Town Hall' and they want to hear from you. The big topic is growth and how it's affecting public safety, infrastructure, and quality of life. That's tonight at 6 p.m. at the Nampa City Hall Chambers.



BSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS WYOMING And the Boise State women's basketball team taking on the Wyoming Cowgirls tonight. The Broncos have had a solid start to the season at 12-5 and will look to keep that momentum going against the Cowgirls who are 4-11. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.



