Today In Your Neighborhood: Interfaith prayer vigil at the Capitol & Regional town hall in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL
- Faith leaders and the community will gather inside the Capitol today for an interfaith prayer vigil as the 2026 legislative session gets underway.
- The idea is to offer prayers for wisdom, justice, and dignity for all people affected by decisions made in the months ahead.
- It will be a multi-faith event welcoming everyone.
- That'll be from 12:40 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the 1st Floor Rotunda.
REGIONAL TOWN HALL
- Local mayors and commissioners from across Ada and Canyon County are coming together to address challenges that affect our whole region.
- A first-of-its-kind 'Regional Town Hall' and they want to hear from you.
- The big topic is growth and how it's affecting public safety, infrastructure, and quality of life.
- That's tonight at 6 p.m. at the Nampa City Hall Chambers.
BSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS WYOMING
- And the Boise State women's basketball team taking on the Wyoming Cowgirls tonight.
- The Broncos have had a solid start to the season at 12-5 and will look to keep that momentum going against the Cowgirls who are 4-11.
- Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.