Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Job & Career Fair in Nampa and Groundbreaking for new Caldwell Fred Meyer

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • IDAHO JOB & CAREER FAIR

    • In Nampa, the Idaho Job & Career Fair is today.
    • Whether you're hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, there's a lot of opportunity at this free event.
    • Employers from a wide variety of industries will be there.

    • That's at the Nampa Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 20 p.m. just remember to bring copies of your resume.

  • FRED MEYER GROUNDBREAKING

    • A groundbreaking for the Treasure Valley's newest Fred Meyer location in Caldwell today.
    • Once built, the store will be a one-stop-shop near Highway 20/26 and Middleton Rd. and will create around 250 jobs in the region.
    • That's at 11 a.m. today.

    • The store is expected to open sometime in late 2026/early 2027.

  • BIKE PROM

    • And heads up to downtown drivers, it's the Boise Bicycle Project's annual Bike Prom this evening.
    • The beloved BBP event features cyclists dressed up to the nines, socializing and biking to Tree Fort Music Hall.
    • Tickets are sold out but you can still bid on the silent auction to help them out on their website.
