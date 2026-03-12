Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Job & Career Fair in Nampa and Groundbreaking for new Caldwell Fred Meyer

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
IDAHO JOB & CAREER FAIR
- In Nampa, the Idaho Job & Career Fair is today.
- Whether you're hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, there's a lot of opportunity at this free event.
- Employers from a wide variety of industries will be there.
That's at the Nampa Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 20 p.m. just remember to bring copies of your resume.
FRED MEYER GROUNDBREAKING
- A groundbreaking for the Treasure Valley's newest Fred Meyer location in Caldwell today.
- Once built, the store will be a one-stop-shop near Highway 20/26 and Middleton Rd. and will create around 250 jobs in the region.
- That's at 11 a.m. today.
The store is expected to open sometime in late 2026/early 2027.
BIKE PROM
- And heads up to downtown drivers, it's the Boise Bicycle Project's annual Bike Prom this evening.
- The beloved BBP event features cyclists dressed up to the nines, socializing and biking to Tree Fort Music Hall.
- Tickets are sold out but you can still bid on the silent auction to help them out on their website.