Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Agriculture Day & Boise State Hockey

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

IDAHO AGRICULTURE DAY The Idaho State Department of Agriculture hosting Idaho Agriculture Day at the Capitol building. The event highlights the diversity of Idaho agriculture while allowing the community to engage with farmers and of course sampling some locally sourced food. That's from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. today.



BOISE CITY COUNCIL SWEARING-IN A big day for Boise city leadership. City council members who were re-elected to their seats in November will take part in their swearing-in ceremonies today. The community is invited to join that's at 6 p.m. at Boise City Hall.



BSU HOCKEY VS MONTANA And something to do this afternoon, the Boise State Hockey Club taking the ice at Idaho Central Arena today in their match-up against the Montana Grizzlies. It's the first in a two-game home-stand with the puck dropping at 2:30 p.m. today. Tomorrow's game starts an hour earlier at 1:30 p.m.



