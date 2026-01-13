Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Idaho Agriculture Day at the Idaho Capitol, Boise City Council swearing-in ceremony, and Boise State Hockey taking on Montana at Idaho Central Arena
Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Agriculture Day & Boise State Hockey
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • IDAHO AGRICULTURE DAY

    • The Idaho State Department of Agriculture hosting Idaho Agriculture Day at the Capitol building.
    • The event highlights the diversity of Idaho agriculture while allowing the community to engage with farmers and of course sampling some locally sourced food.
    • That's from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. today.

  • BOISE CITY COUNCIL SWEARING-IN

    • A big day for Boise city leadership.
    • City council members who were re-elected to their seats in November will take part in their swearing-in ceremonies today.
    • The community is invited to join that's at 6 p.m. at Boise City Hall.

  • BSU HOCKEY VS MONTANA

    • And something to do this afternoon, the Boise State Hockey Club taking the ice at Idaho Central Arena today in their match-up against the Montana Grizzlies.
    • It's the first in a two-game home-stand with the puck dropping at 2:30 p.m. today.
    • Tomorrow's game starts an hour earlier at 1:30 p.m.
