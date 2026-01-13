Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Agriculture Day & Boise State Hockey

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
IDAHO AGRICULTURE DAY
- The Idaho State Department of Agriculture hosting Idaho Agriculture Day at the Capitol building.
- The event highlights the diversity of Idaho agriculture while allowing the community to engage with farmers and of course sampling some locally sourced food.
- That's from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. today.
BOISE CITY COUNCIL SWEARING-IN
- A big day for Boise city leadership.
- City council members who were re-elected to their seats in November will take part in their swearing-in ceremonies today.
- The community is invited to join that's at 6 p.m. at Boise City Hall.
BSU HOCKEY VS MONTANA
- And something to do this afternoon, the Boise State Hockey Club taking the ice at Idaho Central Arena today in their match-up against the Montana Grizzlies.
- It's the first in a two-game home-stand with the puck dropping at 2:30 p.m. today.
- Tomorrow's game starts an hour earlier at 1:30 p.m.